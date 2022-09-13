Damian Hurley pays tribute to the late Shane Warne on what would have been sportsman’s 53rd birthday

<!–

Damian Hurley shared a heartfelt message for the late cricketer Shane Warne on what would have been the sportsman’s 53rd birthday on Tuesday.

The model’s mother, British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 57, was in a relationship with Shane from 2010 to 2013, and Damian shared a photo of his younger self with Shane from the family album as a tribute.

He wrote: ‘We miss you every day. Happy Birthday SW.’

Touching: Damian Hurley, 20, shared a heartfelt message for late cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday about what would have been the sportsman’s 53rd birthday.

The image showed a blonde-haired Damian, now 20, sitting with a laptop in front of him as he sat next to Shane.

Australian cricketer Shane died in March this year in Koh Samui, Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

Damian, whose father was the late American businessman Steve Bing, previously took to social media to pay tribute to Shane, calling the cricket legend “a father figure” and “one of the best men I’ve ever known,” as he fondly spoke of. his mother’s ex after his sudden death.

As a reminder, Damian shared a photo from the family album and wrote in tribute: ‘We miss you every day. Happy Birthday SW’ (Damian in the picture this year)

Damian wrote shortly after Shane’s death: ‘I’m still trying to get my head around this… SW was a father figure to me through most of my formative years and was truly one of the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. I’m thinking of and sending love to all of SW’s family.”

Shane and Damian’s mother Elizabeth first got together in late 2010, before popping the question to the Austin Powers actress in September 2011, but they sadly split in 2013.

Speaking of the romance in 2018, he said, “Who knows what the future holds. There is a difference between being in love with someone and loving someone. I’ll always love Elizabeth, but I don’t think we’ll ever get back together.”

Looking back: The model’s mother, British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 57, was in a relationship with Shane from 2010 to 2013 (Photo: Liz and Shane in London on March 12, 2013)

Warne’s words came after he branded his romance with Elizabeth as the “happiest time of his life.”

The cricketer reflected on his romance with Elizabeth and said: ‘When we were together, we both had a great time. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.

“It wasn’t something she or I did wrong, it just got out of hand. We’re still good friends, we’re still in touch, we’re good to each other and our kids get along well.’

He told the Mirror: ‘I was more in love with Elizabeth than I realized I could be. I miss the love we had. My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life.’

Four friends who stayed with Shane before his death fought for 20 minutes to save his life after he was found unconscious in a villa at their resort on Koh Samui.

Thai police said he was staying at the villa with four friends, and when one of the group tried to wake Shane for food around 5 p.m. local time, he failed to respond.

Shane’s manager separately confirmed his death, saying the father of three children could not be revived.

Warne became a world star in 1993 by bowling Mike Gatting with the so-called ‘Ball of the Century’ – his first ball in Ashes cricket.

He went on to take 708 test wickets, tormenting teams around the world, especially Australia’s great rival, England.