Damian Hurley pampers a bikini-clad female companion as they enjoy a getaway in Portofino

Damian Hurley looked smitten on Saturday as he enjoyed some quality time with a bikini-clad female companion in Portofino.

The 20-year-old model cut a casual figure in a gray shirt and blue jeans before stripping off and taking a dip in the sea.

His bikini-clad companion is featured a lot on Damian’s Instagram account, but she’s not tagged and their relationship status isn’t clear.

She wowed in a bright blue bikini while Damian hid his face with sunglasses and hugged her from behind.

Damian looked like his famous mother Elizabeth and let his brunette locks blow in the wind and wrapped a towel around him.

Damian has recently graduated from drama school and is enjoying a summer of fun. On Sunday, he was seen letting go of his hair on his girlfriend Tess Goulandris’ birthday.

The handsome fella recently paid tribute to several father figures, including Hugh Grant and Elton John, in a sweet Father’s Day Instagram photo, but his biological father Steve Bing was absent from the album.

Damian included entrepreneur Arun Nayar, the late cricketer Shane Warne, designer Patrick Cox and Elton’s husband David Furnish in the collage.

He uploaded the images for his 136,000 followers and wrote: Happy ‘Father’s Day’ to my beautiful father and some favorite men in my life! So much love for everyone.’

Damian’s mother Elizabeth first met Notting Hill star Hugh, 61, in 1987 and was in a relationship for 13 years before breaking up in 2000.

She dated businessman Arun, 57, and the couple married in 2007 before splitting up four years later.

The swimwear designer soon found love with the late cricket legend Shane Warne, who she described as her ‘lion heart’.

The sports star died in March at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Sir Elton John is Damian’s godfather, while his longtime partner David plays a big part in the catwalk star’s life.

Damian also added a photo of his mother’s close friend and shoe designer Patrick Cox, who has also played an important role in his life.

Damian was born after an 18-month relationship between entrepreneur Steve and actress Elizabeth in the early 2000s, before the couple split amid a bitter paternity feud.

While it was reported that Steve had never met his son, Elizabeth also took to social media after his death to say that they had grown closer in recent times and talked on his 18th birthday.

Two years ago, details emerged about Damian’s late father’s will, including the claim that Steve disinherited his two children, Damian and Kira Kerkorian, because it was drafted before their birth.

Steve, who received a $600 million inheritance from his grandfather when he turned 18, had his will made in 2001 – before he knew Kira was born and while Elizabeth was pregnant.