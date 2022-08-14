Damian Hurley dallies with an old school pal, is it amore in the Italian sun for Elizabeth’s son?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He has spent most of his life in front of the cameras, mostly with his mother by his side.

But now, it seems, there’s a new woman making a splash in Damian Hurley’s life.

For the model was pictured enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy with artist Millie Griffiths.

The couple struggled to keep their hands to themselves as they laughed and hugged in the fishing town of Portofino.

And the 20-year-olds—who were in town to celebrate the wedding of Miss Griffiths’ relatives—made the most of the summer weather as they floated offshore on a lilo.

Miss Griffiths was later spotted shopping with a bag from Italian boutique Antica Sartoria and smoking a cigarette while taking in the sights.

In love: Damian Hurley, 20, looked enamored on Saturday as he enjoyed some quality time with artist Millie Griffiths, 20, in Portofino, Italy

Sources say the pair was ‘close’ all school and is now an item

Damian Hurley is regularly seen in public with his mother Elizabeth Hurley (pictured)

Sources say the couple – who attended the £37,000-a-year Wellington College together – were ‘close’ all school and have now become an item, ‘virtually inseparable’. Hurley — the son of model Liz Hurley and the late businessman Steve Bing — also has an affectionate nickname for Miss Griffiths, calling her “Baba ganoush” after the Mediterranean appetizer. A friend told the Daily Mail: ‘They are super close and friendly. The bond there is real.’

Last week, Hurley posted a photo of himself cuddling with Miss Griffiths, which he captioned with a heart emoji.

His mother said “heaven,” while her friend, actress Patsy Kensit, responded with three heart-eye symbols.

Stunning: Millie Griffiths wowed in a bright blue bikini as her auburn locks fell straight to her shoulders

Since leaving independent Berkshire school two years ago, Miss Griffiths has built a career as a recording artist. Meanwhile, Hurley has followed in his mother’s footsteps and has become one of the most sought-after male models in the UK. He is signed to the London branch of IMG Models, which also represents American sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Christie Blinkley.

Hurley’s father Bing took his own life in 2020, which his grandfather Dr. Peter Bing to file a bitter appeal in court, denying Hurley access to the fortune. Commenting on the outcome, 1990s fashion-forward Miss Hurley said: ‘When Stephen committed suicide, he died assuming his children would be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been heartlessly reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated.”

She also had a three-year romance with cricketer Shane Warne, who described her son as a “father figure” after his death in March.