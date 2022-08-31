Dami Hope talks racism on Love Island and claims black guys ‘would have been picked last’

Dami Hope has denounced racism in Love Island, declaring that “black guys would have been chosen last” in the latest series if the Islanders had the choice.

The 26-year-old microbiologist spoke exclusively to MailOnline, where he explained that black people have to work “twice as hard.”

On the eighth series of Love Island, the audience voted on the first day who they wanted to pair up – rather than letting the islanders choose for themselves.

Dami said, “I’d be honest with you – black guys would have been chosen last. I don’t care what anyone says.’

Fans have pointed out in the past that ethnic minority participants are often chosen at the end of the pairing process.

Usually the girls step forward for any singleton that catches their eye, while the guys can choose any Islander to mate with, even if they don’t step forward or already have a partner.

In 2020, Leanne Amaning was chosen last while the same happened in the 2019 series with Yewande Biala, while Samira Mighty and Malin Andersson were also chosen at the end during their 2018 and 2016 series respectively.

Bijlde 2019 contestant, Sherif Lanre, who was evicted from the villa after an allegedly inappropriate incident with Molly-Mae Haag, where he accidentally kicked her in the groin and used a vulgar term in front of her, has also spoken out on the matter.

The former rugby player, who hadn’t put forward a girl in the 2019 series, told The Sun: “I don’t agree with picking someone based on race alone. It’s pretty clear that there must be something going on.’

He added: “When Leanne wasn’t elected, a few things went through my mind. Is this your typical reality TV where we’ve seen the black girls get picked last?’

While former contestant Marcel Somerville, who was also chosen last in his 2017 series, spoke about Love Island and demanded that the show revise its format in the summer.

Over the summer 2019 series, the Blazin’ Squad star, 34, told The Sun: “The only thing that lets the show down is that when they do their casting, they don’t consider people’s tastes. ‘

He added: “As a person of ethnic background, you feel like, ‘Is it because I’m black?’ You’ve got that in your head.

“I’m no different from others, I’m human, I go to the gym, I have a good body. The only difference between you and that person is the color of your skin.’

Marcel added that the casting process needs to change and people need to be matched for their type.

Dami went on to discuss the impact of racism on him, saying, “If you’re black – whatever it takes for the white man – they get it easy.

“If you’re black, you really have to work twice as hard. For me, it’s not like I’ve been doing it all my life, but it’s something I’m aware of.

“Right now I don’t even think about that all white guy getting it anymore – getting it easier, I’m just doing me. I just think what Dami has to do, it literally is.

“But that whole concept, I really get it and it’s true — it’s a fact.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the Dublin resident spoke about his relationship with Indiyah Polack, saying it was “fantastic” between them and that they plan to start looking for a place together next month.

He said: ‘I feel that in the villa there is a limit where we can go and love, but now after the villa there are no limits.’

Dami described the 23-year-old as his “soul mate” and said they see each other “every day.”

He said: ‘She has a lot on her mind, but we see each other every day and I go to her house right after. I saw her this morning – we see each other all the time. I wasn’t like that before, but now I’m like that.’

He said of his unusual mole on his penis, “Right now the only one who can see it is Indiyah and she’s seen it a few times, so we’re all good at it.”

The reality star also discussed who he would like to see replace Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island.

He said, ‘I’d like to see Laura Whitmore. I feel like she is really good at her job and not getting enough credit. I think it would be comical to see Ekin-Su – she’s funny. Ekin-Su has that element to carry it out.’