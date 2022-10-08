Dame Mary Berry, 87, reveals she has chosen hymns for her funeral and reserved a grave plot

<!–

It’s not a task many of us would like to tackle.

But Dame Mary Berry revealed yesterday that she had chosen the hymns she hoped would be played at her funeral – and had already reserved the site of her grave.

The former Bake Off star said: ‘It’s a bit morbid to think about a funeral, but don’t worry too much about it because I won’t be there!

“I’d like to throw a party before it happens. I love having people around me and sharing.

“I have chosen a few hymns. I keep everyone’s funeral papers and tick off the things I like.’

Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, the 87-year-old said she and her husband Paul, 90, had set aside a double grave.

It is next to Dame Mary’s mother-in-law and the couple’s son, William, who died in a car accident in 1989 at the age of 19.

“The most important thing about old age is to do as much as you can,” she said.

“I do try to keep busy and do things and get out and about and plan the day – and Paul and I love learning croquet.”

Dame Mary revealed last year how she spent ten days in hospital after breaking a hip.

Recalling the incident that happened while she was picking candies, she told the audience, “That was a huge shock to me, and as I got better, I thought about how awful it was not being able to do things.” to do.

“But I did because I did all the things I had to do, lots of physio and swimming. When I got out of the hospital, my doctor said, “If you sit down and don’t do what you’re supposed to do, you’ll be dead in four years.”

“It’s been a year and a half and I feel great. So if someone breaks something, for God’s sake, do what you’re told, it’s worth it.’

Dame Mary also spoke of an occasion where she had to turn down lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip that clashed with a local cooking demonstration.

She recalled a conversation with a royal secretary and added: ‘I said tickets had been sold for this demonstration and that I couldn’t disappoint them, even though I was sorry I couldn’t join the Queen. This is how I was raised: if you promise to do something, you will do it.

‘But fifteen minutes later there was another phone call from the Palace with a different date.

At lunchtime the corgis ran around all the time and at the end the queen opened a silver box and gave each of the three dogs a treat and then they trotted off with a man wearing white gloves.

The Queen’s complexion was so perfect and her shoes looked so comfortable. I will never forget it.’

Dame Mary has written more than 80 cookbooks and sold six million copies. Her latest, Cook And Share, is based on her BBC2 series. She said her goal was to create recipes that make readers feel like I’m holding your hand all the time.