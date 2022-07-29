Dame Laura Kenny wins bronze with England in the women’s team pursuit victory against Wales 

Dame Laura Kenny has won bronze in the women’s cycling team pursuit against Wales on the opening day of sporting competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kenny and her England teammates took the bronze medal in the team pursuit in the women’s 4000 meters at VeloPark in Lee Valley, the track where the 30-year-old won two Olympic gold medals a decade ago.

Kenny was joined by Jose Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis in their triumph over Wales after previously failing to reach the final.

ON THE Podium: Australia took gold, New Zealand finished second and England third

Dame Laura Kenny and England won the bronze medal in the women’s 4000m team pursuit

Kenny led the England medal run as she led from the front to lead the quartet to victory.

They beat Wales by just under two seconds to cement their podium in the women’s cycling event in front of a packed cycling crowd.

Kenny, married to Olympic medal record holder Sir Jason Kenny, made her first Commonwealth Games appearance since Glasgow 2014 after being forced to miss the 2018 Games in Australia following the birth of the couple’s son, Albie.

This time, her son was on hand to watch his mother rush to more track success during a wildly successful career in the sport.

Laura Kenny (right) celebrates with teammates Josie Knight, Maddie Leech & Sophie Lewis

Speak with BBC Sports after England’s medal triumph, Kenny said:

‘It’s been brilliant. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so much pressure in my life to win a bronze medal with a younger team.

“I was a bag of nerves to help them win and get a taste of medals I’ve had in the past.

“To be honest, I’ve been the weak link in the last two laps.”

England and Wales finished third and fourth respectively in the five-team time trial, with Australia and New Zealand advancing to the final.

Australia took gold in the Commonwealth competition after beating New Zealand in the final after England’s success.