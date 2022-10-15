WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Dame Laura Kenny suffers a horror crash at the Track Cycling World Championships in Paris

Sports
By Merry

Dame Laura Kenny suffers a horror crash in Paris to bring an unfortunate end to the Olympic gold medal winning cyclist’s dreams of an eighth world championship

  • Dame Laura Kenny was forced out of the world championship after a crash
  • The Olympic champion was forced out of the race on the penultimate lap
  • Kenny and her partner Neah Evans eventually finished fifth in the event

By Sportsmail Reporter

Published: 22:30, 15 October 2022 | Updated: 22:35, October 15, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dame Laura Kenny suffered a high-speed horror crash in Paris last night when her dreams of an eighth world championship title ended in tears.

Kenny was on the penultimate lap of the 120-lap madison when she collided with New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond, causing them both to fly.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist lay motionless as medics rushed to her aid. After a few minutes, the 30-year-old was helped off the track.

Dame Laura Kenny collided with another rider on the penultimate round of the world championships

Dame Laura Kenny collided with another rider on the penultimate round of the world championships

It was a dramatic end to an exciting race won by Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky and Shari Bossuyt, giving host country France one point ahead.

Kenny and her partner, Neah Evans, were in fourth place when the crash happened. They eventually got fifth place and Denmark took the bronze.

But there was success for Britain as Ethan Hayter successfully defended his world omnium title, while Josie Knight took a bronze medal in the women’s individual pursuit.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock