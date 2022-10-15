Dame Laura Kenny suffers a horror crash at the Track Cycling World Championships in Paris

Kenny and her partner Neah Evans eventually finished fifth in the event

Dame Laura Kenny suffered a high-speed horror crash in Paris last night when her dreams of an eighth world championship title ended in tears.

Kenny was on the penultimate lap of the 120-lap madison when she collided with New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond, causing them both to fly.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist lay motionless as medics rushed to her aid. After a few minutes, the 30-year-old was helped off the track.

Dame Laura Kenny collided with another rider on the penultimate round of the world championships

It was a dramatic end to an exciting race won by Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky and Shari Bossuyt, giving host country France one point ahead.

Kenny and her partner, Neah Evans, were in fourth place when the crash happened. They eventually got fifth place and Denmark took the bronze.

But there was success for Britain as Ethan Hayter successfully defended his world omnium title, while Josie Knight took a bronze medal in the women’s individual pursuit.