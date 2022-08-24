Dame Judi Dench holds back tears as The Repair Shop team mend her late husband’s pocket watch

<!–

An emotional Dame Judi Dench has said that having her late husband’s pocket watch repaired and engraved by the team at The Repair Shop was “more than she could have ever hoped for.”

The veteran actress had the sentimental item repaired as part of a special live session of the BBC One program held at the Edinburgh TV Festival to mark the programme’s fifth anniversary.

Before the 87-year-old took the stage, a videotape was played showing her handing the team the pocket watch she gave to her late husband, actor Michael Williams, in 1972 — a year after they got married.

Dame Judi told furniture restorer and program host Jay Blades that she gave Williams the watch while they were in a play together and that he used it during production.

She said he then carried it in his pocket and “estimated” it before dying of lung cancer in 2001 at age 65, after being married for nearly 30 years.

The actress described her late husband as “wonderful” and said it would be “beautiful” if she could hear the pocket watch working again as a reminder of the times they shared.

Another clip showed horologist Steve Fletcher dismantling the watch so he could thoroughly clean it and repair the mechanisms.

When Dame Judi was presented with the repaired watch live on stage at the TV festival, she seemed thrilled and described the work as “sublime” as she held it to her ear only to hear it ticking again after many years of silence.

The team also pointed out that they engraved her husband’s initials on the back of the watch for her, to which she replied, ‘Oh my word, that’s more than I could have ever hoped for. Thank you very much.’

She added that she was “full of admiration” for the work they do and is an avid viewer of the show.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, 57, also took part in Wednesday’s live session as he searched for a lifelike chimpanzee from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard, which was given to him as an opening night gift. by the specialized team.

In a video clip, we saw how furniture restorer Will Kirk and ‘The Teddy Bear Ladies’, Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, who specialize in plush toys, painstakingly repaired the chimpanzee by creating new hands with liquid rubber and repairing the thinning fur by giving hair plugs.

After getting the revitalized animal, the notoriously tough Horwood said the transformation was “amazing.”

He added, “That’s actually 100 times better than what it would have looked like in 1992.” The team asked if they would get a perfect 10 for their work, to which he said they got “better than a 10.”

Dame Judi then rocked the chimpanzee and described him as a ‘beauty’.

Earlier this year, the actress appeared in a sketch that fooled The Repair Shop for Comic Relief.

She played a character who struggles with her memory and wants to have an old doll from her childhood repaired to help her remember her childhood, only to find it destroyed by Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.