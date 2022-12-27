Dame Joan Collins, 89, shows off a youthful beauty in a leopard print swimsuit as she relaxes by the pool

Dame Joan Collins proved she’s still got it on Monday, as she shared a slew of snaps of Christmas Day in a bathing suit.

The legendary actress, 89, spent the holidays in Beverly Hills, where she took advantage of the good weather to take a dip in the pool.

She slipped into a leopard print one-piece that showed off her incredible figure as she posed alongside her husband Percy Gibson, 57.

Joan added chunky earrings and a statement necklace, for an added touch of glamour.

Her dark hair was tied up on top of her head to keep it dry, and she hid her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

She also shared a snap of her unwrapping all of her many gifts, surrounded by presents, her toned legs on full display.

In a fourth photo, she was enjoying a meal with some friends, looking as elegant as ever in a white blouse and red plaid skirt.

Captioning the hilarious snaps, she wrote: “Had a great #Christmas day – 82F in #beverlyhills so got to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at Bricusse’s.”

Joan and Percy have been married for 20 years after getting married in 2002, two years after they met during a stage production.

Hollywood producer Percy, who is 31 years Joan’s junior, is her fifth husband, after marrying Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.

The actress shares two children, Tara and Alexander Newley, with her second husband, Anthony, along with daughter Katyana Kass and her third husband, Ron.

In August, Joan admitted that she still considers herself a 40-year-old woman in an interview with Saga magazine.

The American Horror Story star revealed the secret to her beauty, claiming that age is irrelevant as her focus lies on how she “looks, feels and behaves”.

She said: “I think it’s not age that’s important, but how you look, feel and behave.”

Joan celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with Percy at Claridge’s Hotel in London’s Mayfair earlier this year.

She praised the producer and gushed about how “lucky” she is to have him in her life.

‘He takes care of everything. He takes care of my children and all our finances. He is the love of my life. It’s a great marriage, a great relationship,” Joan said in the Saga interview.