Dame Joan Collins, 89, looks stylish in eye-catching pineapple jacket

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They have been happily married for over two decades.

And Dame Joan Collins, 89, and her husband Percy Gibson, 57, looked as in love as ever as they headed to Craig’s in West Hollywood for dinner on Tuesday night.

The legendary actress grinned and held onto the producer as they made their way to the celebrity hot spot, grabbing attention in a striking cream-colored jacket adorned with pineapples.

Mr and Mrs: Dame Joan Collins, 89, and her husband Percy Gibson, 57, looked as in love as ever as they headed to Craig’s in West Hollywood for dinner on Tuesday night

She paired her jacket with a simple black T-shirt and completed the look with stylish velvet trousers and shimmering heels.

The fencer carried her essentials in a green handbag with a bow at the top.

Joan added a touch of glamor to the look with a pair of statement earrings and a chunky necklace.

Percy opted for a classic white open-neck shirt paired with a gray jacket and quarter-zip sweatshirt.

Happiness: The legendary actress grinned and held onto the producer as they made their way to the celebrity hot spot, grabbing attention in a cream-colored jacket adorned with pineapples

Joan and Percy have been married for 20 years after they tied the knot in 2002 – two years after they met during a theater production.

Hollywood producer Percy, who is 31 years younger than Joan, is her fifth husband, after marriages to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.

The actress shares two children, Tara and Alexander Newley, with second husband Anthony – in addition to daughter Katyana Kass with third husband Ron.

In August, Joan admitted that she still considers herself a 40-year-old in an interview with Saga magazine.

The American Horror Story star revealed the secret to her beauty, claiming that age is irrelevant as her focus is on how she “looks, feels and acts.”

She said, “I don’t think age matters, but how you look, feel and act.”

Joan celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary to Percy at Claridge’s hotel in London’s Mayfair earlier this year.

She praised the producer and gushed about how “lucky” she is to have him in her life.

‘He arranges everything. He takes care of my children and all our finances. He is the love of my life. It’s a great marriage, a great relationship,” Joan said in the Saga interview.