Dame Joan Collins, 89, leaves fans swooning as she slips into a blue bikini in St Tropez

She has long been known as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars and has dazzled fans for over 70 years.

And Dame Joan Collins, 89, proved she still has it when she slipped into a blue bikini on Friday as she posed for an Instagram photo with husband Percy Gibson, 57, in St Tropez.

The on-screen siren looked sensational as she modeled the swimwear in the photo, with fans commenting that she looks “as fabulous as ever.”

Joan completed her holiday look with a wide-brimmed straw hat and trendy hexagonal sunglasses, while adding an extra touch of glamor with a red lip.

She gazed sweetly up at her husband of 20, as Percy showed his bare torso as he indulged in his love.

In her post, Joan wrote, “When it’s 100 degrees in the shade, I’m grateful to have a pool.”

Her followers were quick to say how amazing she looked, and many commented on what a beautiful image it was of the couple.

One fan wrote: ‘Great photo. Kodak moment!! Queen Joan Collins looks beautiful. Looks fantastic Joan.’

“Wow look you two, such a beautiful such a great photo dear,” commented a second person.

‘I’m sure of it! It is also hot on the east coast. Looking glam as always,” wrote a third follower.

A fourth commented, “This may be the cutest thing I’ve seen all week.”

With another addition: ‘Fantastic as always DJC.’ #

The post comes weeks after Joan revealed she was “recovering and doing well” after suffering a pinched nerve in her leg.

The star was “flown in” to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, but is now “back home in St. Tropez and walking around,” as reported by Page six last month.

A Collins representative confirmed the news, adding that the “pain was excruciating, but luckily she’s dealt with it and is now fine.”

Collins is ‘enjoying the rest of her vacation’ in St. Tropez’ as she recovers, but pinched nerves are ‘brutal’ and ‘the most painful thing’.

Despite the pain and recovery time, the representative of the famous stylish star insisted that “this will not hinder her fashion at all” and that it is “fine” for her to wear heels.

A pinched nerve occurs when “too much pressure is applied to a nerve by surrounding tissues, such as bones, cartilage, muscles, or tendons,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

This pressure can lead to intense pain, along with tingling, numbness, and/or general weakness.

Opening: Collins revealed her health woes to her 279,000 Instagram followers last month as she shared a photo of herself posing on a yacht during her vacation in St. Tropez