Dame Joan Collins, 89, goes back to brunette as she ditches the silver hair look for dinner date

Dame Joan Collins returned to form when she donned her American Horror Story character’s silver wig to reveal her signature brunette hairdo.

The actress, 89, cut a glamorous figure in a chic white coat and dress as she rocked her natural dark locks for dinner at Langan’s Brasserie in Mayfair on Saturday night.

The star and her toyboy producer husband Percy Gibson, 57, dined with Christopher Biggins and his partner Neil Sinclair at the London Institute.

Back to brunette: Dame Joan Collins returned to form when she ditched her American Horror Story character’s silver wig to reveal her signature brunette haircut on Saturday night

Percy wore a classic white open-neck shirt and black suit in a timelessly elegant look.

Dame Joan and Percy left before Biggins and Sinclair went to Piccadilly for the evening.

Dame Joan had previously shunned her brunette locks when she wore a silver blonde wig as she transformed into an American Horror Story character.

New Look: Dame Joan previously dropped her brunette locks when she wore a blonde wig as she transformed into a new American Horror Story character

Early night? Dame Joan, 89, and husband Percy Gibson, 57, left before friends Christopher Biggins and Neil Sinclair after enjoying a group dinner at Langan’s Brasserie

The actress played brunette Evie Gallant on the FX show, but her character was killed by her grandson, before returning in a new role as white-haired witch Bubbles McGee.

Bubbles, a witch, possessed the power to read the minds and “souls” of others.

The character was involved in a major plot reveal for the season, involving the planned murder of Cordelia Goode’s witches [Sarah Paulson] coven.

Elegant: The actress, 89, cut a glamorous figure in a chic white coat and dress while rocking her natural dark locks

But one scene in particular stood out – with Bubbles acting in a movie called A Christmas To Dismember, in which she slits her on-screen husband’s stomach and removes his entrails after he gives her flats as a festive gift.

The scene was a nod to her 1972 film Tales From The Crypt.

The acting legend who debuted her startling new look featured two side-by-side photos of the different hair colors and asked, “Who’s having more fun?” Blondes or brunettes?’

In the photo on the left, Joan was wearing a white T-shirt, opting for a bold blush makeup look with a pink lip while showing off the new hairstyle.