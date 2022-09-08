Dame Helen Mirren pays heartfelt tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Dame Helen Mirren paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday after her death at the age of 96.

The actress, 77, who portrayed the monarch on the silver screen and on stage, said she was “proud to be an Elizabethan” and described the late royal as the “embodiment of nobility”.

In a post on Instagram, the Oscar-winning British star wrote: “I’m proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman who, with or without a crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Queen Elizabeth II died today at the age of 96 and her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

The queen was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service,” as tributes poured in from around the world after her death was announced Thursday night.

James Bond star Craig said the Queen leaves “an incomparable legacy and will be deeply missed”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he added: “I, like so many others, was deeply saddened by today’s news and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”

Sir Elton said the Queen had been a big part of his life “from childhood to this day” in his own online tribute.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to learn the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” Sir Elton wrote.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around, guiding the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her very much.”

Sir Mick Jagger reflected on how the Queen had “always been there” all his life, recalling how he had seen important moments.

The Rolling Stones frontman shared a photo of the monarch on his Instagram, writing: “All my life, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has always been there.

“When I was young, I can remember seeing her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, the nation’s dearly beloved grandmother. My deepest condolences go out to the royal family.’

The Rolling Stones also expressed their “deep condolences” to the royal family after the news.

Andrew Lloyd Webber described the Queen as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service.”

In a statement shared on Twitter, Lord Lloyd-Webber wrote: ‘All my life the Queen has been the constant anchor of not only Britain and her beloved Commonwealth, but an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service.

Her legacy will be remembered as a selfless beacon of love, understanding and celebration for fellow human beings around the world, regardless of race or creed.

“Madeleine and I are deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen’s family.”

Other British celebrities who paid respects included Stephen Fry, Ozzy Osbourne, Sue Perkins, Victoria Beckham and Sir Philip Pullman.

The Queen’s death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a 10-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be transported by Royal Train via Edinburgh to London before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London, which will be attended by her bereaved family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life around the globe.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, who will reign as King Charles III, said today: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”