Dame Emma Thompson’s daughter Gaia Wise, 22, steps out hand-in-hand with her new boyfriend

Dame Emma Thompson and Strictly star Greg Wise’s daughter Gaia stepped out hand in hand with her new actor boyfriend Basil Eidenbenz.

The beloved couple were spotted performing Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, West London.

The 22-year-old actress previously began a passionate romance with Scottish naval engineer Daniel Kent, who is working on one of the world’s most spectacular superyachts.

Love-up: Dame Emma Thompson’s daughter Gaia Wise, 22, stepped out hand in hand with her new actor boyfriend Basil Eidenbenz, 29, at Sister Act: The Musical in London

Now Gaia has pushed him overboard and is dating Swiss-born Basil, 29, who stars in Netflix hit The Witcher.

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” whispered a fellow audience member at the event.

Gaia put on an edgy display in a red checked two-piece that consisted of a cropped blazer and mini skirt.

Adorable: The beloved couple were spotted at the event that comes after Gaia ended her passionate romance with Scottish naval engineer Daniel Kent

Adorable: Gaia put on an edgy display in a red checked two-piece that consisted of a cropped blazer and mini skirt

Basil looked handsome in an all-black ensemble with a denim jacket as he pulled his long blond locks from his face.

The outing comes as Gaia followed in her mother’s footsteps as she made her TV debut in the latest series of BBC drama Silent Witness.

With her sweet smile and cropped dark hair, Dame Emma’s daughter looked like a mini-me.

Family: Gaia was joined by her father, Strictly star Greg Wise at the event

In the series, Gaia plays university student Jo Reynolds whose mother, the controversial health secretary, is murdered – sparking the interest of forensic pathologists.

Earlier this year, Gaia revealed to Richard Eden of the Daily Mail that she is willing to follow her mother’s lead and undress on screen.

Dame Emma recently bared it all in her latest movie – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

Gaia said, “If it’s professionally prepared, and you have the right kind of protection around you, that’s totally fine.”

Career: The outing comes as Gaia followed in her mother’s footsteps as she made her TV debut in the latest series of BBC drama Silent Witness

It comes after Gaia chronicled her three-year battle with anorexia — and credited her parents for saving her life by organizing an emergency intervention.

The aspiring actress developed anorexia at age 16, which left her so skinny she couldn’t even sit in a chair without it being painful. She was later admitted to rehab in 2017.

She first spoke about her illness with The sun on Sundayby saying, ‘Anorexia makes you really good at gaslighting people, making it sound like they’re insane.

“My parents would say, ‘Gaia, we heard you train at 3 a.m.’ And I’d say, ‘No, you didn’t, it was just the house moving. I slept.”

Twins: Dame Emma’s daughter looked every inch the mini-me (Emma in the TV comedy series There’s Nothing To Worry About in 1982 and Gaia in Silent Witness

Anorexia is a serious mental illness in which a person restricts their food intake, often leaving them severely underweight. Many also exercise excessively.

Gaia talked about how Greg, Emma and her family, including brother Tindy, 36, and best friend got together for an intervention, with Gaia agreeing to a three-month rehabilitation period after Greg said, “I don’t know where my kid is anymore.”

She added that it was a ‘kick in the teeth’ and added: ‘I had to listen to the people I loved most in the world I had really forgotten at the time, tell me what I it was doing.’

She said, “Then I said I was going to rehab. I went on December 29, 2017 and stayed for three months. Since then I’ve had a lot of therapy – and I will always be grateful for that, because it saved my life.’