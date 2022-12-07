Dame Emma Thompson can’t wipe the smile off her face as she makes her way to a TV appearance in NY

<!–

Dame Emma Thompson was seen beaming as she headed to a TV appearance in New York on Wednesday.

The actress, 63, couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she entered the studio ahead of an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The Love Actually star, who has been busy promoting her new musical Matilda in recent weeks, looked a casual figure in a dark denim jacket and wide pants.

She looked casually cool paired with a pair of silver sneakers.

Emma wore her short locks freshly blow-dried and makeup that included dewy foundation and a soft pink lip.

She appeared in high spirits for the TV performance, beaming and waving to fans as she walked in.

Emma revealed on The Tonight Show this week that she doesn’t watch her movie Love Actually during the holidays, unlike her many fans.

“No, that was 20 years ago,” she said, as Fallon suggested, “might be fun to go, ‘oh, I remember where we were when we did that.”

‘Not really. No, you just think… was I… I don’t think I was paid very well for that. That was that horrible caravan with the toilet that smelled… those are the things you remember, not the good ones,” she explained.

When asked how many fans have given her Joni Mitchell CDs — the gift her on-screen husband Harry (Alan Rickman) gives her — she joked, “I have a separate house for that.”

Emma will put her singing and dancing skills to the test in Matilda The Musical, where she plays Miss Trunchbull, who the children in the musical were supposed to be “feared,” though that didn’t actually happen.

“They’d be scared of me, yes, but I walk on set and it’s, ‘Oh Nanny McPhee!’ said Thompson.

The actress said she tried to make them afraid of her, but the kids kept laughing and the director told her, “Would you please stop bothering the kids because I loved them so much.”