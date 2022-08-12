Dame Deborah James’ husband says they found ‘moments of joy’ even in her dying days

Dame Deborah James’ husband Sebastien has revealed how they found “moments of joy” even in the cancer campaigner’s last days.

The British broadcaster, who died in June at the age of 40 after a five-year battle with stage four colon cancer, raised more than £7 million from her fundraising.

In a moving interview with The timesher widower Sebastien Bowen, 42, said it was his late wife’s “inner strength” during her last eight weeks that meant the couple was still able to experience “some of the most stunning, magical days of our lives.”

The father of two, who shared Hugo (14) and Eloise (12) with Deborah, explained how he stopped working to spend as much time as possible with his wife after she stopped active treatment and ended her life . care at her parents’ home in Woking.

Sebastien, a banker, acted as her carer, with support from her parents, brother and sister, and the two spent the last few weeks together reading poetry, watching their favorite movies and enjoying days out, including the Chelsea Flower Show.

Dame Deborah James’ husband Sebastien (pictured together) has revealed how they found ‘moments of joy’ even in the cancer campaigner’s last days

The British broadcaster and campaigner (pictured left), who died in June at the age of 40 after a five-year battle with stage four colon cancer, raised more than £7 million from her fundraising campaign

He said, “She loved life more than anyone, especially when it got so short and every minute counted. It forced us to be thankful, to feel blessed for little things.

“We went out in the rain in the garden because she didn’t know if it would be the last time she would feel raindrops on her head. She wanted to feel the sun on her cheeks and smell the grass.’

He added that watching his wife enjoy her last few experiences “changed all our perspectives on life.”

“It was like extra stolen time. If she had been hit by a car or died suddenly during some of her previous treatments, we would never have had that luxury,” he continued.

After Deborah’s funeral, Sebastien and his two children, who also took care of their mother by brushing her hair and getting her drinks, went to France. It is unclear whether the family has returned to London or is still abroad.

Deborah, a former deputy headteacher, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, before launching a podcast called You, Me and the Big C, to raise awareness about the disease.

The father of two (pictured with his family), who shared Hugo (14) and Eloise (12) with Deborah, explained how he stopped working to spend as much time as possible with his wife after she had the active treatment stopped and started working. getting end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking

Sebastien (pictured with Deborah in 2019), a banker, acted as her caretaker, with support from her parents, brother and sister, and the two of them spent their last weeks together reading poetry, watching their favorite movies and enjoying days out including to the Chelsea Flower Show

She raised more than £7 million for her Bowelbabe fund, set up to fund clinical trials, through various collaborations, including a clothing line, a rose named after her and her book How to Live When You Could Be Dead.

After inspiring the nation, the mother of two was offered a damehood by Prince William shortly after announcing she was receiving end-of-life care.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 15 years old, according to Sebastien, gave Deborah’s two children “powerful advice” on coping with grief.

Sebastien also explained how Deborah dictated the last chapter of her book to him, as she was too weak to write at the time.

He added that he was initially not too thrilled with his wife’s decision to speak publicly about her illness, but saw how the encouragement of her supporters helped her through her struggle.

Dame Deborah James received a damehood from the Queen, which she received at her home from Prince William on May 13

Last week, Sebastien revealed that he kissed his dying wife on the head and told her he loved her before she died of colon cancer.

‘I kissed her on the head,’ said Sebastien The sun. “I told her how much I loved her, that I would take care of the kids, and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of her. Then she slipped away.’

In May, the mother-of-two was given only days to live, but Deborah fought her way through two full months, defying all odds to spend her final weeks with her children and husband from the hospital.

Colon Cancer: The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore Colon or colorectal cancer affects the colon, which is made up of the colon and rectum. Such tumors usually develop from precancerous growths called polyps. Symptoms include: Bleeding from the bottom

Blood in stool

A change in bowel habits that lasts for at least three weeks

Unexplained Weight Loss

Extreme, unexplained fatigue

Stomach ache Most cases have no obvious cause, but people are more at risk if they: Are older than 50

Have a family history of the condition

Have a personal history of polyps in their intestines

Suffers from inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s disease

Lead an unhealthy lifestyle Treatment usually includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. More than nine out of ten people with stage one colon cancer survive five years or more after their diagnosis. This drops significantly if diagnosed in later stages. According to UK bowel cancer figures, more than 41,200 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK each year. It affects about 40 per 100,000 adults per year in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute.

She had an incredibly peaceful death, her husband added.

“People who didn’t know Debs saw her grow weaker in those last few weeks,” he said. “But mentally it was the other way around.

Fighting the fires of adversity made her stronger and in my eyes made her more and more radiant by the day. I’ve never loved her so much. She knew what was happening to her, but she was still able to find those magical moments.’

He said he was impressed with what his wife had accomplished while coping with so much emotional pain.

Thinking about what he loved about her, he said that her way of finding joy in every moment, even in the darkest of times, will make him miss the most.

Deborah’s candid reports about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, have been praised by the public and media alike.

Now her husband said he feels a responsibility to continue her positive attitude towards their children.

The couple first met in 2005 at Cafe de Paris in London and married in France within three years.

Sebastien said lockdown, unlike other circumstances, had been a blessing to their family – allowing them to spend more time together than they would otherwise have found.

Meanwhile, Deborah told her children to “take risks and experience life now” and marry for love in a heartbreaking final letter before she died.

She shared her life lessons in her new book How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

‘Take your chance and return. Don’t forget to be your number one cheerleader,” she told them in an excerpt from her book Seen By The sunwhich will be released on August 18.

“Don’t leave the world and all it has to offer until you retire – experience it now.”

She thought about how to know true love in the chapter devoted to her children. She explained that she knew she would marry her husband after their third date and told her children that she fell for Sebastien from the day they first met.

He wasn’t perfect, she told them, but he respected the former deputy director and never let her wrap it around her little finger — and 18 years later, she still thought he was the most attractive man in the room.

She also suggested adding the rose named after her, the Dame Deborah James Rose, to her daughter’s bouquet when she gets married.

She said, “What breaks my heart and brings me the most beautiful thought is that now this variety will and can be grown forever, and maybe one day even Eloise will choose to have it in her bridal bouquet.”

Dame Deborah also told her children to buy a dog and wrote that it was one of the best decisions she had ever made.

Doing one thing every day that makes you happy is important, she added, and never criticize others for the things that make them happy.

“We get 86,400 seconds every day and we all choose how we use them,” she concluded. “It’s only when they slip away that we understand the value of each of those seconds.

“So my biggest advice to you is that you can do whatever you want with those seconds. You can use them however you want. The choice is yours, but the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Do you believe in yours?’