Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Toy Drive hits $7MILLION from nearly 220,000 donations

Damar Hamlins GoFundMe reached an astonishing $7 million in the early hours of Thursday, as donations continue in large numbers following his cardiac arrest while playing Monday night for the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin, 24, has made “progress” in intensive care, family friend and representative Jordon Rooney said on Wednesday.

He collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals shortly after tackling Dee Higgins and had to be resuscitated on the field.

In the immediate aftermath of Monday’s shocking scenes, a GoFundMe Hamlin founded in December 2020 resurfaced, outlining his plan to raise $2,500 to buy toys for underprivileged children for the holiday season during the pandemic.

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has racked up a staggering $7 million in donations since Monday night

Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium, playing for the Buffalo Bills against the Cincinnati Bengals

Generous donations have poured in, ranging from fans watching on television to the great and good of football. A total of nearly 219,000 donations were made when the $7 million mark was reached.

Jim Irsay, chairman and owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has donated $25,003 – the joint highest donation at the time of writing. The extra three dollars matches Hamlin’s number.

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots donated $18,003, Russell and Ciara Wilson donated $10,000, as did Tom Brady.

Other notable names such as the Washington Commanders, Bucs receiver Mike Evans, and Davnte and Devanne Adams donated $5,000.

When he started the page in December, Hamlin wrote, “As I begin my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I came from and am determined to use my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a means by which I can make that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

“This campaign gives you the chance to contribute to our first initiative and make a positive impact on children most affected by the pandemic. 100% of the money raised will go towards the purchase of toys for children in need.

“Now is the time to act as we will be handing out toys on December 22 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM from Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center at 800 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

‘If you are unable to contribute financially, you can support this initiative in other ways. We accept donated toys at the daycare or just spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels.

“Thank you so much for your support on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to make the holidays a little brighter for the children in our community.”

Bills players react after realizing the seriousness of Hamlin’s situation and praying for safety

Hamlin started the GoFundMe in December 2020, hoping to raise $2,500

220,000 donations have now been made to raise millions for his goal of helping children

Hamlin’s team provided an update on the page when $6 million was raised, saying, “We are simply in awe of the level of support and generosity we’ve seen over the past two days.

“With over $6 million raised, this overnight fundraiser has become a reminder of the incredible nature of humanity. Your actions directly reflect the type of human that Damar herself is.

“As representatives for Damar, the Jaster Athletes team has been posting fundraiser updates and will work with the Hamlin family, The Chasing M’s Foundation and the GoFundMe team to ensure the safe delivery of funds. As the situation evolves, we will continue to communicate fundraiser updates.

“We will also work with GoFundMe to email all donors with more details on how to use funds as those details become available.

As you can imagine, this has been a challenging time for the family. We appreciate your understanding as we give them the time and space they need to focus on Damar’s health first.

“We are hopeful about Damar’s future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions. We thank you again for your support and look forward to keeping you updated along the way.”