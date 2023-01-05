Damar Hamlin’s father addresses Bills players via Zoom to say his son is making progress

The Buffalo Bills received welcome news on Wednesday about safety at Damar Hamlin Hospital.

For the first time since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, Bills players returned to the team’s Orchard Park practice facility for the first time.

“The team needed it,” said a source ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL Network reports that the Bills plan to practice indefinitely on Thursday for the first time since Monday’s game. The team went through a walkthrough at the Orchard Park practice facility on Wednesday.

Hamlin is pictured behind his mother, Nina, and his father, Mario, when he played with Pitt

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott kneels as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is attended to on the field

Another source told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi that the call was “emotional” but provided some “peace” for players during a difficult week.

“This isn’t easy,” the source told Giardi, adding that they’re “in this together.”

Bills spokesmen did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for more information about the call.

Hamlin is awake and showing signs of improvement after going into cardiac arrest and CPR during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.

Buffalo cornerback Kaiir Elam made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday: “Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Please keep the prayers coming. All love 3!’

The Bills also released their own encouraging statement, noting that Hamlin’s lungs are improving and he is neurologically intact.

“According to the doctors caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team statement read. While still seriously ill, he has shown that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

His marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, told The Associated Press that his client is moving in a “positive direction.”

“We all remain optimistic,” Rooney said.

Hamlin’s family has been overwhelmed with acts of kindness since his cardiac arrest, including more than $6 million in donations to the defensive back’s toy campaign.

“They’re delighted now,” Rooney said of the Hamlin family. ‘Damar is still their primary concern. But for them, they are always looking at how to turn a slightly disturbing situation into a good one. The recovery from this will be incredible for him and his family.”

Damar Hamlin pictured alongside his father, Mario

Hamlin was resuscitated by medics on the field at Paycor Stadium, but updates have since been positive, with his ventilator use reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent late Tuesday.

ESPN spoke to Rooney outside the hospital in Cincinnati on Wednesday and he revealed the positive news that doctors were happy with the progress he has made.

He added that there is “no clarity at this point on how long it’s going to take, how it’s going to go,” before also clarifying that Hamlin is “still sedated and in critical condition in ICU.”

Rooney was also quick to correct “misinformation” being spread about the number of times Hamlin was resuscitated, in the wake of the player’s uncle telling reporters it had happened twice, once at the stadium and once in hospital .

It has now been revealed that there was only one CPR, on the field of Paycor Stadium.

Hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday, the 12-3 Bills may still have a chance to wrestle the top seed in the AFC playoffs away from the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs, depending on whether the NFL last week’s game against Cincinnati needs to be completed. Kansas City holds a tie-breaker over the Bills and can clinch the top seed and a first-round pick in the AFC playoffs by beating the Raiders in Las Vegas on Saturday.