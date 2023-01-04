Damar Hamlin’s family reveal Buffalo Bills player has suffered ‘lung damage’

Damar Hamlin’s family representative has revealed that the Buffalo Bills player was making “progress” in intensive care overnight and doctors were taking “promising readings” about his health.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the pitch on Monday night and was resuscitated by medics, but reports have since been positive, with his ventilator use reduced from 100 per cent to 50 per cent late Tuesday.

ESPN spoke to family friend and representative Jordon Rooney outside the hospital in Cincinnati on Wednesday, and he revealed the positive news that doctors were pleased with the progress he has made.

He added that there is “no clarity at this point on how long it’s going to take, how it’s going to go,” before also clarifying that Hamlin is “still sedated and in critical condition in ICU.”

Rooney was also quick to correct “misinformation” being spread about the number of times Hamlin was resuscitated, in the wake of the player’s uncle telling reporters it had happened twice, once at the stadium and once in hospital .

Now it appears that only one resuscitation took place, on the field near the stadium.

Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn, pictured, told reporters he suffered lung damage

Buffalo Bills fans and community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Bills safety

Rooney also revealed the family’s dismay that Tee Higgins – the Bengals player involved in the tackle with Hamlin – received backlash online.

He commented: ‘Damar’s parents were frustrated that Tee was getting a negative response, so he reached out and supported Damar and his family.

“It was incredible, it made a difficult situation a little bit easier. They are so grateful, they always give to others, they just say how grateful they are.’

Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn revealed late Tuesday that the Bills safety suffered “lung damage” after being resuscitated by medics, but that he was “going in the right direction.”

Glenn told reporters outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center last night, “Right now he’s just trying to get him to breathe better. Right now he is on a ventilator to help with breathing.

“He has a little bit of lung damage from yesterday, but he was 100 percent on a ventilator to help him breathe, but now he’s 50 percent, so that’s a good thing.

“Like I said, we’re just going to take it day by day. I am grateful for all the prayers and support.

Items are posted by football fans during a vigil outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center

Buffalo Bills security, which has set up charity toy drives to raise money for its local community, tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgens in the first quarter of Monday night’s crucial game

“They just anesthetized him to give him a better chance to continue to heal better. We just take it day by day. It seems that he is on an upward trend in a positive sense.

“He is still in ICU and will be sedated while they continue medical treatment. I am grateful to the staff who worked with him.

“My cousin is humble. He will be knocked out by love. He’s a genuine, positive man, from the toy car to his coaching clinic.”

Hamlin was immediately rushed to the hospital after being resuscitated on the field while surrounded by his horrified teammates, in the wake of a massive hit in the early stages of Monday night’s NFL game.

“His heart rate was restored on the field,” and he was transferred to the medical center “for further evaluation and treatment,” the Bills team tweeted Tuesday.

Hamlin pictured next to mum Nina during his playing days as a kid – he said he chose to stay close to home when he went to college so he could be close to his family

Surrounded by players from both sides, he was treated for 16 minutes before being immobilized and taken off the field

The Bills players were visibly stunned when their on-field teammate received life-saving treatment.

Close friend and family representative Rooney told me CNN and GMA that the NFL star is a “fighter” but his family is “concerned.”

Hamlin’s family was at the match when he collapsed and his mother Nina traveled with him to the hospital in the ambulance.

On the field, he managed to get to his feet briefly before falling backwards to the ground and lying motionless as a torrent of support poured into the young player.

Meanwhile, the NFL revealed this week that the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not be rescheduled this week following Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

“The NFL continues to maintain regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, as well as the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” an NFL statement read Tuesday afternoon.

“After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week.

The NFL has not yet made a decision on whether the game will resume at a later date.

“The league has not made any changes to the week 18 regular season schedule.

“We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

There is speculation whether the game will eventually be declared void as the playoffs quickly approach.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday and if Patrick Mahomes and Co. win, they will seal the No. 1 spot for the playoffs, making the Bills-Bengals academic. If the Chiefs lose, the Bills still have a chance to claim the top seed.