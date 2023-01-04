Damar Hamlin’s collapse brought back painful memories for Chuck Hughes’ widow

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is “on the rise” after his heart attack on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati, his uncle told CNN. He remains in critical condition after being resuscitated twice as tearful teammates, opponents and fans watched and prayed at Paycor Stadium.

The fear is quite familiar to 77-year-old Sharon Hughes, the widow of former Detroit Lions receiver Chuck Hughes who collapsed and died during a game in 1971.

“Can you imagine how his mother felt?” Hughes NBC asked during a phone call from her home in Texas. “It’s a horrible feeling and, well, I felt so sorry for the whole family last night.”

Her late husband, Chuck, suffered a heart attack half a century earlier while playing for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus looks on after Detroit Lions receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed in 1971. Hughes would be pronounced dead within an hour of an undiagnosed heart condition, which led to a heart attack

Chuck Hughes, Detroit Lions wide receiver, file photo from July 19, 1971

At first it was not clear what had happened. Hughes had been tackled a few players before, but returned to the pack and even made eye contact with Bears linebacker Dick Butkus.

Then he suddenly collapsed and fifty minutes later he was pronounced dead.

A subsequent autopsy would later reveal that Hughes had heart disease and a blocked artery. It is believed that the tackle he hit kept the blood from reaching his head. What’s more, he may have suffered a heart attack earlier in the 1962 season, but it appears to have been misdiagnosed as a spleen injury.

Sharon elaborated on the experience with reporter Les Carpenter in 2013.

“It’s like being in a time warp,” she said. “You know you’re there, but you’re floating in the ether. I don’t know, what is it? Denial? Here I am 25, he is 28, you think you can do anything you want and you never consider the alternative which is death. Death occurred unexpectedly; you have loss of consciousness. You just float.’

As the helmet of Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes rests close to where he fell in the last minute of the game on October 25, 1971, between the Lions and Chicago Bears, team doctor Edwin Gis bends over Hughes, at the right. Hughes, 28, had just finished a pass when he tripped and fell. He later died in a Detroit hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is “on the rise” after his heart attack on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati, his uncle told CNN. He remains in critical condition after being resuscitated twice as crying teammates, opponents and fans watched and prayed at Paycor Stadium

On Monday, when Hamlin collapsed after tackling the Bengals’ Tee Higgins, that memory quickly returned to his widow, Sharon.

“I was very emotional,” she said.

At the time, a $10,000 trust fund was set up for Chuck’s son, a two-year-old named Brandon Shane. In addition, Sharon sued Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for failing to diagnose Chuck’s heart problem when he collapsed in the locker room earlier this season. The two parties would settle for an undisclosed sum.

But Sharon never pointed the finger at the NFL or the Lions.

“You can’t blame football,” she said. “I never did.”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is on the turf after a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is blocked out of sight, while Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) assists at the end of play during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills on Monday. After rising from the play, Hamlin collapsed and was given CPR on the field

Brandon, now 53, volunteered to speak to Hamlin’s family while he recovers in a Cincinnati hospital.

“They have a support system here,” he said.

“I’d like to talk to them,” he continued. “We certainly understand what they’re going through.”

Brandon said he’s hopeful NFL players get screened for the kinds of heart problems his father’s doctors couldn’t detect.

“What happened to my father in 1971 is stone age compared to today when it comes to medicine,” he said. “Are these young men getting the medical care and examinations they should?”

Sharon remains optimistic. While her husband was pronounced dead within an hour of collapsing on the field, Hamlin is reportedly doing better in an intensive care unit.

“He’s alive,” she said. ‘Thank God.’