Damar Hamlin “WAKE UP and showing signs of improvement,” says Bills teammate Kaiir Elam

Damar Hamlin is awake and showing signs of improvement after suffering cardiac arrest and CPR during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. He had been under anesthesia

Buffalo cornerback Kaiir Elam made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday: “Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Please keep the prayers coming. All love 3!’

The Bills also released their own encouraging statement, noting that Hamlin’s lungs are improving and he is neurologically intact as he continues treatment at a Cincinnati hospital.

“According to the doctors caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team statement read. “While still seriously ill, he has shown that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

On Wednesday, the Bills players had an “emotional” phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, who had an encouraging message about his son.

“The team needed it,” a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL Network reports that the Bills plan to practice indefinitely on Thursday for the first time since Monday’s game. The team went through a walkthrough at the Orchard Park practice facility on Wednesday.

Another source told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi that the call was “emotional” but provided some “peace” for players during a difficult week.

“This isn’t easy,” the source told Giardi, adding that they’re “in this together.”

Bills spokesmen did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for more information about the call.

Hamlin was resuscitated by medics on the field at Paycor Stadium, but updates have since been positive, with his ventilator use reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent late Tuesday.

ESPN spoke to Rooney outside the hospital in Cincinnati on Wednesday and he revealed the positive news that doctors were happy with the progress he has made.

Rooney was also quick to correct “misinformation” being spread about the number of times Hamlin was resuscitated, in the wake of the player’s uncle telling reporters it had happened twice, once at the stadium and once in hospital .

It has now been revealed that there was only one CPR, on the field of Paycor Stadium.

Hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday, the 12-3 Bills may still have a chance to wrestle the top seed in the AFC playoffs away from the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs, depending on whether the NFL last week’s game against Cincinnati needs to be completed.

One option is to cancel the rest of the Bills-Bengals game and use the win percentage to determine playoff placement in the AFC. Such a move would give the Chiefs a head start in securing the first round bye and home field advantage in the postseason.