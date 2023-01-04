Damar Hamlin: Sports fans implore NFL to make changes to uniforms

<!–

Sports fans have called on the NFL to consider uniform changes following Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player is said to have “made progress” on Tuesday in reducing his fan usage from 100 percent to 50 percent.

Hamlin collapsed Monday after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and was rushed to the hospital after receiving emergency medical treatment at the stadium.

Bills safety may have suffered a one in 200 million heart injury that cut off blood flow to his brain and caused cardiac arrest, doctors say.

The horrifying moment has brought attention back to what NFL players wear and whether armor should be used.

Football, like rugby, involves brutal blows and powerful tackles, but the English sport does not contain padding.

Some fans have wondered if NFL players would change the way they tackle if they didn’t have the protection of armor.

One Twitter user commented, “I wonder what would happen if they removed all the cushions and gave them leather helmets?

“The reason they hit balls against the wall is because they wear armor. You see guys launching themselves into rugby like that. [sic]

“If you don’t have all the armor, they should do it differently, like rugby.

“You have to remove the armor. The hit on Hamlin was due to him running back using his hard shoulder pads as a weapon. You can’t do that in rugby.’

In the conversation, another replied: ‘Football is a wonderful sport. It’s a damn sport too, and I don’t see it continuing this way for too many years. Something has to give.

“There was a push years ago to get the NCAA to make tackles in rugby form the standard, but I don’t think it went anywhere.”

In the aftermath of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, another social media user commented, “@NFL It’s time to revisit gear, helmet, body armor and everything else. Don’t wait another day… get in touch with these companies and scientists – let’s get it done. Thank you. #damarhamlin.

While one said, “I realize it’s counterintuitive, but football could be safer to treat punch injuries if there were less body armor, not more.”

“It is body armor that has increased the force of impact contact between players. It might protect against some injuries, but not this one.’

Jordon Rooney, a family friend and representative for Hamlin, revealed the family’s dismay that Higgins – the Bengals player involved in the tackle with Hamlin – received backlash online.

“Damar’s parents were frustrated that Tee was getting a negative response, so he reached out and supported Damar and his family,” he told ESPN on Tuesday.

ESPN’s NFL analyst Bart Scott has been branded “despicable” for suggesting that Higgins was guilty of lowering his helmet in the collision with Hamlin just before the Bills player collapsed from cardiac arrest.