Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care while Bills teammates prep to take on New England on Sunday

Players for the Buffalo Bills will return to training today for the first time since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday night, as the team will now prepare to face the New England Patriots on Sunday while the 24-year-old remains in intensive care.

On Wednesday morning, the Bills tweeted that club officials will hold “meetings and a walk-through” with players and staff, though the team will not meet with media until at least Thursday.

Other teams in the NFL also canceled their media availability this week out of respect for Hamlin, including the Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It remains unclear whether the bills will release further updates on Hamlin’s condition on Wednesday.

Still being intubated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio, Bills’ safety is showing encouraging signs of recovery as doctors reduced the oxygen level Hamlin needs from 100 percent to 50 percent.

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, said outside hospital on Tuesday that his 24-year-old nephew had to have his heart restarted twice – once on the field and again after he arrived at the hospital. Glenn also provided those details to other outlets, including ESPN and NFL Network, further revealing that the Bills safety suffered lung damage.

“They were resuscitating him on the field before taking him to the hospital and resuscitating him a second time when he got to the hospital,” Glenn told CNN. “I just want to show my gratitude to the medical staff who were there because if it weren’t for them, my cousin probably wouldn’t even be here.”

Glenn said he was watching the game on TV with some family members in Pittsburgh when he saw Hamlin lose consciousness and fall on the field at Paycor Stadium after a tackle from Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He arrived in Cincinnati early Tuesday; the cities are about 300 miles apart.

“I’ve never cried so hard in my life,” Glenn said. “Just to know that my cousin actually died on the field and they brought him back to life. I mean, it’s just heartbreaking.”

The chilling scene of Hamlin’s collapse, played out in front of a US television audience on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” has put the NFL on hold, with play suspended.

As of Wednesday, league officials have yet to reschedule the game and NFL Executive Vice President of football operations Troy Vincent insisted on Tuesday that there were no talks about resuming the Bills-Bengals game on Monday following Hamlin’s immediate collapse. , despite reports.

The NFL playoffs begin on January 14, and the Bills will undoubtedly reach the postseason as the first seed of the AFC East. The Bengals also achieved a playoff birth by winning the AFC North.

For now, players from both teams will have to shift their focus to Week 18 of league action, though the Bengals’ game against the Ravens has yet to be scheduled for Sunday.

“First of all, the Bengalis continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone during this unprecedented time – what we can do is support each other,” Bengal President Mike Brown said in a statement earlier this week.

In Buffalo, the Bills changed their social media avatar to that of Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey with the words “Pray For Damar.” The other 31 teams and the NFL soon followed.

While some Bills players stayed in Cincinnati to be with their teammate, the rest returned home early Tuesday, when they were greeted by a handful of fans who watched in silence from the side of the road outside Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The Bills took the day off and were unsure when they would resume practice, putting Hamlin above everything else, including their quest to land the AFC’s top seed.

Please pray for our brother,” quarterback Josh Allen posted in a tweet.

Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold added: “He’s more than an athlete. He is a son and a brother. And I pray that God will have mercy on him and bring him back to us.”

Hamlin hails from McKees Rocks, a hard scrabble suburb of Pittsburgh, and was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He spent his rookie season limited to special team roles and took over the starting job in Week 3 in place of veteran Micah Hyde, who is still sidelined with a neck injury.

Overnight, Hamlin went from a relatively unknown sophomore player to an international outpouring of support.

His Chasing M’s Foundation eclipsed his modest goal of raising $2,500 Tuesday night, more than $5 million, thanks to donations from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and former NYC mayor Rudy Guiliani.

The Bills now face arguably their toughest hurdle in a calendar year filled with adversity on and off the field. The team’s schedule has been disrupted by major snowstorms twice in the past month, including a blizzard that killed at least 39 in the region over Christmas.

The Bills also rallied to support the community in the wake of a racially motivated shooting that left 10 dead at a Buffalo grocery store in May.

On Tuesday, it was the region’s turn to rally for the team on both sides of the New York/Ontario border. The Ontario-based Niagara Parks Commission has announced it will illuminate Niagara Falls in blue in Hamlin’s honor.

“Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the city of Buffalo,” the commission wrote.