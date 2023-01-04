Damar Hamlin: Dion Dawkins opens up on Bills’ player’s cardiac arrest

<!–

Buffalo Bills’ Dion Dawkins is the first teammate of hospitalized Damar Hamlin to speak out about his on-field cardiac arrest.

Hamlin, 24, was said to be “on the rise” but remains sedated and in critical condition in ICU, about 36 hours after collapsing and administering CPR on the field.

The family has revealed that the player suffered “lung damage” after being resuscitated twice in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and one of Hamlin’s teammates has opened up the terrifying moment.

Buffalo Bills’ Dion Dawkins (L) remembered the moment Damar Hamlin (R) collapsed in the hospital

“You look around and you see the medical staff doing their job, and you know when it’s something minor, like someone’s down, but they’re sitting up, the guys are moving at a nice pace,” the offensive tackle told Tuesday night. CNN. .

“But when things like this happen, they swing really fast and call guys onto the field and call for the elite medical staff — that’s when you really realize something is very, very wrong.

“This was one of the first experiences for myself where something like this happened, where it silenced an entire stadium that was in turmoil half a game earlier.”

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital – the University of Cincinnati Medical Center – after colliding with Bengals’ Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game.

Higgins led the best wishes sent to Hamlin on Twitter, writing, “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIslandthe Hamlin Family. I pray you get through it bro. Love.’

During the game, the six-foot-tall, 200-pound Hamlin was injured, Higgins leading with his right shoulder, which hit the defensive back in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down.

Hamlin (No. 3) briefly got to his feet after making the tackle on Tee Higgins, before falling backwards in shocking scenes as the Buffalo Bills played Cincinnati Bengals

Hamlin collapsed moments later, fell backward, and lay motionless on the floor

Bills players were visibly stunned when their teammate received emergency treatment on the field

Hamlin got up quickly, appeared to adjust his facemask with his right hand, and about three seconds later fell backward and lay motionless.

The Bills safety was surrounded by players from both sides and treated for 16 minutes before being immobilized and taken off the field. As medical personnel gathered around Hamlin, his playing uniform was cut off.

Players from both teams were visibly stunned by what had happened and many stood on the pitch in tears.

Many players hugged, including Josh Allen of Buffalo quarterbacks and Joe Burrow of Cincinnati. The game was postponed by the NFL.

Dawkins added, “Whether you are a believer or not, only a higher power can truly take control of what is to come. Our people who helped also helped that higher power. But at that point you just have to be vulnerable and let the prayer rise and work its magic.”

The NFL confirmed that the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week following the postponement. The league also denied reports that they planned to go ahead with the game on Monday night.

“I’m really blessed that we didn’t have to keep playing,” Dawkins continued. “The fact that we didn’t have to go back to that field and play just shows that there’s a concern, which is all we could ever ask for, is that we be treated like human beings.

“Most people just treat us like athletes, like superstars, and some people like celebrities, but at that point [the NFL] treated us like human beings. And being treated like a cared-for person is a wonderful feeling.’