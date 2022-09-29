Dally M: Roosters star Angus Crichton steps out with Morgan Mitchell

Angus Crichton was joined by girlfriend Morgan Mitchell at the Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday in a rare public appearance for the sporty couple.

The roosters in the second row, 26, looked in love with the Olympic sprinter, 27, as they walked the red carpet for the night of the NRL.

Mitchell, who was dubbed the face of F45 gyms last year, shone in a gorgeous white J’Aton Couture gown.

She put her hair in a tight bun to show off her glamorous makeup, and wore a sparkly silver handbag and gold heels.

Crichton looked suave in a black tuxedo with a bow tie and polished Dior leather shoes.

The two athletes have reportedly been an item since February, after Crichton slipped into Mitchell’s Instagram DMs in 2018, 2020 and again in 2021.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, they laughed down claims of being Australia’s new sporting ‘power couple’.

“We’re kind of private… We’re chill,” Mitchell said The Daily Telegraph. “Honestly, we’re just happy to be in our own little bubble together.”

Crichton added: “We like to keep it fairly approachable. She’s gorgeous. We first started seeing each other in February of last year and we’ve been kicking for a while. We don’t want to label each other.’

Earlier this year, Mitchell said she was once told that the cellulite on her thighs would slow her down on the track and that she needed to maintain a certain weight in order to compete.

The sprinter and plant-based athlete was just 21 years old when she made her Olympic debut in the 400-meter dash at the 2016 Rio Games.

Since then she specialized in the 800m race, also starred in the Netflix documentary Game Changers and became the face of F45 gyms.

In an interview with the Uninterrupted by Women’s Health Australia podcast in April, she said she noticed “you’re fat” swear words, which led to her taking a three-month vacation to Europe to distance herself from the toxic “abuse.”

“It used to really eat me away, but now I’m like, how can people… how can you say that to someone? It amazes me,” she recalls.

Mitchell also explained how her high-intensity exercise regimen had a price, explaining how her body mass index (BMI) was measured regularly.

‘I got a BMI test every three weeks. If I showed you what I looked like in 2017…” she said.

“I wouldn’t eat breakfast and then work out, eat a granola bar and maybe half a salad sandwich for dinner.”

Mitchell noted that she would normally race 62 pounds, but her weight had dropped to just 58 pounds after her stint in Rio.

She said she “gained all the weight back” in 2018, leading to the negative comments online.

Eventually, Mitchell found a new coach, Elizabeth Mathews, plus an all-female team.

‘The thing for me, when I was switching’ [from the 400m to 800m event] I got rid of my whole team. I found a new coach and was like, yeah, she’s a woman. My sports psychologist, yes, she is a woman. My manager, yes, woman,” she said.

‘Women understand women. That’s something I found I just couldn’t get in men. They just didn’t want to know, they’d say, “Shut up and move on, do this, do that.” You shouldn’t complain without understanding, because they had never been in a woman’s body before.’

Mitchell said the turning point for her was when her coach didn’t point out her changes in physique, instead focusing on her performance.

“My coach is great because she just says, ‘If you come to practice and hit my times that I want you to hit, I don’t care what you look like,'” she told the podcast.

“All I’ve ever heard is, ‘You’re so skinny, you look great,’ or ‘Oh, you’ve got cellulite on your thighs, you’re going to run slow.” Now that I think about it, I just have to laugh.’