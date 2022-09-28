WhatsNew2Day
DALLY M 2022: WAG Tahlia Church puts on a racy display in metallic dress

By Jacky

Tahlia Church, Tom Dearden’s girlfriend, puts on a sassy show in a metal cut-out dress at the Dally M Awards in Sydney

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

WAG Tahlia Church chose to put on a sassy display at this year’s Dally M Awards in a metallic dress with sultry cutouts.

The blonde bombshell looked glamazon every inch as she stood next to her footballer boyfriend, Tom Dearden.

Tahlia showed off her pins in the thigh-gazing gown with a belted center section and a one-shoulder design.

Tahlia Church (pictured) put on a sassy display in a metallic silver dress with sultry cutouts at the Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday

The glamorous star also showed glimpses of her plunging neckline in the dress, which featured a diamond cutout at the bust.

Tahlia completed her look with an expensive Yves Saint Laurent crocodile leather clutch and a pair of black strappy heels.

Tahlia showed off her pins in the thigh-gazing gown with a belted center section and a one-shoulder design. Here with Tom Dearden

Tahlia showed off her pins in the thigh-gazing gown with a belted center section and a one-shoulder design. Here with Tom Dearden

Tahlia stood proudly on the arm of her handsome date, the five-eighth Tom Dearden of Queensland Origin.

Tahlia is already a budding influencer with over 10,000 followers on Instagram.

She can be seen regularly on Tom’s Instagram with the couple going on glamorous vacations together.

Tahlia completed her look with an expensive Yves Saint Laurent crocodile leather clutch and a pair of black strappy heels

Tahlia completed her look with an expensive Yves Saint Laurent crocodile leather clutch and a pair of black strappy heels

Tommy, 21, is considered the young weapon in the game.

He proved he is a tough guy after he tore his testicle in the 24th minute against the New Zealand Warriors during a game in August.

“He’s a tough guy,” North Queensland coach Todd Payten said.

“I think it’s a remarkable effort to get the game out, and the way he played, wow. He didn’t knock him off center, he just stayed in the game and he got our man of the match.”

Tahlia is already a budding influencer with over 10,000 followers on Instagram

Tahlia is already a budding influencer with over 10,000 followers on Instagram

