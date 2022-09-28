DALLY M 2022: WAG Tahlia Church puts on a racy display in metallic dress

WAG Tahlia Church chose to put on a sassy display at this year’s Dally M Awards in a metallic dress with sultry cutouts.

The blonde bombshell looked glamazon every inch as she stood next to her footballer boyfriend, Tom Dearden.

Tahlia showed off her pins in the thigh-gazing gown with a belted center section and a one-shoulder design.

The glamorous star also showed glimpses of her plunging neckline in the dress, which featured a diamond cutout at the bust.

Tahlia completed her look with an expensive Yves Saint Laurent crocodile leather clutch and a pair of black strappy heels.

Tahlia stood proudly on the arm of her handsome date, the five-eighth Tom Dearden of Queensland Origin.

Tahlia is already a budding influencer with over 10,000 followers on Instagram.

She can be seen regularly on Tom’s Instagram with the couple going on glamorous vacations together.

Tommy, 21, is considered the young weapon in the game.

He proved he is a tough guy after he tore his testicle in the 24th minute against the New Zealand Warriors during a game in August.

“He’s a tough guy,” North Queensland coach Todd Payten said.

“I think it’s a remarkable effort to get the game out, and the way he played, wow. He didn’t knock him off center, he just stayed in the game and he got our man of the match.”