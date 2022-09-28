DALLY M 2022: Cowboys star Reuben Cotter’s partner Mackenzie Falco and fellow WAG wear same outfit

Two NRL WAGS had a very awkward moment on the red carpet of the Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Reuben Cotter’s partner Mackenzie Falco and Canberra Raiders player’s girlfriend Kelsea Peck starred at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in identical 80s-style outfits.

Although the two-piece ensembles were different in color, they both stood out like sore thumbs thanks to the neon shades.

Cowboys star Reuben Cotter’s partner Mackenzie Falco, left, and Canberra Raiders player’s girlfriend, Kelsea Peck, right, moved to the Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday night in identical 80s-style outfits

Mackenzie chose to enhance her orange outfit with matching orange stilettos and a light brown Jacquemus handbag.

She wore her platinum blonde locks in a retro style updo and was bronzed from head to toe.

Meanwhile, Kelsea went for black accessories, with a pair of pointed stilettos on her feet and a matching handbag.

Meanwhile, the players’ partners went wild at the annual event, showing off the flesh in some very revealing gowns.

Ellie Carmichael, the partner of Cowboys player Reece Robson, led the pack in a gorgeous green dress

Many of the bombshells arrived at the event in dresses that were cut to the thigh.

Ellie Carmichael, the partner of Cowboys player Reece Robson, led the pack in a gorgeous green dress.

Tom Deardon’s girlfriend Tahlia Church was hard to miss in a metallic silver dress with a chunky 80s belt around the waist.

However, it was Scott Drinkwater’s beloved Oshah Rose who stole the show in a ruffled pearl satin dress.

Tom Deardon’s girlfriend Tahlia Church was hard to miss in a metallic silver dress with a chunky 80s belt around the waist

Penrith’s decision to rest Dylan Edwards for their final game of the regular season could cost the workaholic fullback when the Dally M medal for best NRL player of 2022 is named.

Edwards has been in exciting form all season, performing as the Panthers missed key players such as Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai due to injury and home commitments.

But he and Panthers co-captain Isaah Yeo – another strong contender – were both given a week off ahead of the final series and their lack of votes in round 25.

“Dyl has those leadership skills and he leads with action,” Cleary told AAP.

“He’s been great this year and everyone wants to stand next to him in the trenches.”

The Dally M would be the start of a big week for Edwards, who will face Parramatta in the grand final on Sunday with the aim of securing the titles back to back with Ivan Cleary’s side.

The 26-year-old has never claimed the award and is part of a strong field for Wednesday night’s award ceremony at Randwick Racecourse.

Cronulla halfback Hynes could become the first player to win the game’s most coveted individual award in his first season with a new club since Todd Carney (Sydney Roosters, 2010).

Hynes was a star of Cronulla’s resurgence this season, leading them to second place.

The Sharks playmaker, who could become the first Cronulla player since Preston Campbell (2001) to receive the award, was three votes behind St George Illawarra halfback Hunt before the closed-door voting took place after round 12.

Hunt has had one of his best seasons at NRL level, but the Dragons’ slump at the end of the season could cost him a chance to take home the top prize.

In the battle for Coach of the Year, Ivan Cleary (Penrith) is expected to face stiff opposition from Cronulla rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon and North Queensland mentor Todd Payten.