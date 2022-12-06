Dallas fans chant for Odell Beckham Jr at Mavericks NBA game hours after he met with Cowboys

<!–

Odell Beckham Jr. received a warm welcome to Dallas at a Mavericks basketball game – just hours after meeting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The free agent wide receiver has yet to decide where to sign when the playoff push begins and there are four weeks left in the season.

Flanked by Cowboys players Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, the crowd at the American Airlines Center began chanting his initials midway through the Mavs’ game against the Phoenix Suns.

Earlier today, Beckham met with Jones to discuss terms and a contract if the trustee decides to take his talents to Texas.

At some point during the game, the three players walked the arena corridors and were approached by the media who asked OBJ about his encounter with Jones.

OBJ deflected questions, telling reporters, “I’m just taking it all in, man.” Let me… you know… God is good.”

When Beckham was later asked specifically about the meeting, he declined to answer or give details of the negotiations.

“I can’t… I’m arguing for the fifth,” he said.

Beckham hasn’t played football since Super Bowl LVI, which he won with the Rams

Beckham hasn’t played football since Super Bowl LVI, when he caught a touchdown pass before going down with an injury.

His services have been courted by Dallas, as well as the Buffalo Bills and his former team the New York Giants.

NFL Network’s reports Ian Rapoport say OBJ will meet the teams on his list and make a decision mid-week.