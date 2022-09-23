Dallas Cowboys fan rides into Walmart on a horse dressed with a unicorn horn after his team won

Sheriff, get that cowboy!

Texas Cowboys fan Michael Duncan and his horse Sheriff made a detour from the tailgate to trot through Walmart to get Sheriff a bucket so he could drink water too.

Just as fans thirsted for a rare team win, Sheriff was parched in front of a large blue bucket of water. That’s why Duncan went through Walmart, much to the delight of grocery stores and the Internet.

“I can’t believe I had to leave the tailgate to get a new bucket at Walmart for Sheriff Duncan some water!!” Duncan, who wore a Dak Prescott jersey on his horse, wrote on Instagram.

It’s hard to tell if the horse or owner is a bigger Dallas fan, as the animal was adorned with blue stripes through its mane, a blue tail, and a blue fluffy unicorn horn.

The friendly horse calmly trotted into the Walmart and stopped in the vestibule for Duncan to ask, “Can he come in here?” An employee did not answer and they continued their journey through the store in search of a five-gallon bucket.

“Do you mind if he comes with me to get the bucket?”

The security gates then open and Sheriff begins his journey to stardom and aisle A14.

The Dallas Cowboys went on to win 20-17 on Sunday.

On the way, several people stopped them, including a police officer, who let them pass. Many filmed as Duncan asked, “Don’t you see unicorns here every day?”

‘Not really!’ someone shouts excitedly when they see Sheriff. At one point, several employees in blue vests gather to pet the horse and help Duncan retrieve a blue bucket for water.

Stunned children dropped their jaws as he passed, and Duncan jokingly asked, “Don’t you see unicorns here every day?”

At one point, a police officer in the store stops Duncan and Sheriff, but eventually lets the duo continue on their way.

Several videos of the encounter appeared on social media, with even the official TikTok of the Dallas Cowboys posting a video of him asking TikTok users to ‘do your thing! Help us find this Cowboy!’

Duncan and Sheriff (pictured together) have had a lot of fun all over Texas while going on pub crawls together and have popped up at several Walmart stores

Users quickly identified the Texan and his well-traveled horse. The Cowboys have yet to make an official statement about the quick find.

However, social media users got some fun nonetheless.

TikTok user Maria Chisoldado wrote, “It’s okay. It’s a service animal.’

Another user joked that ‘it’s true, we don’t know how to act when the Cowboys win.’

Many noted that these things only happen in Texas.

“That’s how we are Texas,” wrote user DayCee.

“You can’t sum up Texas in one video. The video,” wrote another.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve seen and I live in Texas,” Lupita P. Hernandez wrote on the popular app.

Sheriff has been working up a sweat prior to his Walmart adventure. He wouldn’t be a real fan if he didn’t attend the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The brightly colored horse hung in the parking lot outside the stadium for fans to enjoy a ride on, including Cowboy player Zeke Elliot’s father, Stacy.

Fan Abby Kelleher (pictured) jumped on Sheriff’s back during a September 12 match

‘Never in my life did I think I’d ride a horse @attstadium to an NFL football game!!! I’m going to tell my grandkids that THE @ambasdor_elliott was a REAL Cowboy!!!’ wrote the proud father.

Dallas fans Abby Kelleher and Steven Cruz also posted a photo of her and Sheriff outside the stadium on their Instagram.

The Sheriff seems to be making all the popular stops over time, while Instagram and TikTok of the steed are full of various pub crawls and restaurant stops.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Duncan for comment.