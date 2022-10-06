Dakota Johnson shows off trim figure in tight top arriving at set of Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web

Dakota Johnson brought her California sense of style to Boston when she arrived on the set of her new movie this week.

The 33-year-old will star in Madame Web for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, not to be confused with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s daughter wore a sleek black T-shirt tucked into her tight jeans to highlight her enviably slender frame.

Dakota, whose grandmother is The Birds star Tippi Hedren, sipped what appeared to be iced tea.

Her co-star Celeste O’Connor, who rose to prominence in the Amazon film Selah And The Spades, was also spotted out of the makeup van that day.

Celeste, who has a preference for “she/she” pronouns, was spotted filming an action sequence teasing a mysterious character.

The fight took place on a huge slanted construction beam, which created an additional danger for the characters.

Celeste took on a stuntman dressed in a skintight superhero suit, though it’s unclear whether he’s playing a positive or negative character.

At one point, the uniform looked like it could be a darker, more ominous version of the Spider-Man disguise itself.

A stuntwoman who appeared to be standing in for Dakota could be seen sliding down the beam as the man in the leotard crouched menacingly behind her.

While the announced cast includes Parks And Recreation star Adam Scott and French-Algerian heartthrob Tahar Rahim, their roles have not been made public.

In fact, except for Dakota as Madame Web herself, the identities of all other characters are guarded.

Dakota will be seen amid a cast that includes Euphoria bombshell Sydney Sweeney and Girls actress Zosia Mamet.

In recent years, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe have teamed up to integrate their characters.

However, they have also continued to produce individual films for their own respective franchises, with Sony’s output including the Venom films featuring Tom Hardy.

Madame Web is derived from a supporting player in the Spider-Man comics who first appeared in print in the early 1980s.

Currently, Madame Web is slated for February 2024, after multiple delays from its original July 2023 release date.