Dakota Johnson on the set of Marvel’s Madame Web

The heat in Boston hasn’t hindered the shooting of Marvel’s new blockbuster Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson.

The blistering humidity also didn’t stop the 32-year-old star from rocking the red leather jacket that her character, Madame Web, will soon be synonymous with once the movie comes out when she was seen on set Monday.

It is not the first time Johnson has been spotted on the film. Bystanders took behind-the-scenes photos and videos as the crew took over the streets of Boston, leaving parts of the East Coast city looking like its 2001 New York counterpart.

Johnson, originally hailed by Fifty Shades of Grey, has evolved as an actor in recent years and her introduction to Sony’s Marvel Universe of Spider-Man Characters as Madame Web will add remarkable depth to her portfolio as an ever-rising star.

Johnson worked on her scenes today with the red leather jacket, jeans and combat style black boots. Her character will definitely be featured in much of the film.

The actress wore a gray tank top tucked into the top of her jeans, a slight variation from the other looks we’ve seen so far.

In February, headlines came when news broke that Johnson had landed the lead role in the film. Madame Web is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation with a woman in the title role.

In the 1980 comic book written by Denny O’Neil and illustrated by John Romita Jr., Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with a chronic autoimmune disease (myasthenia gravis) who requires the use of a life support system that looks like a spider web.

Web is first introduced to the series in the 1980s. The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 is a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities benefit Spider-Man and other heroes who call themselves Spider-Woman.

Madame Web’s age and medical condition prevented her from actively fighting villains, but she’s an important part of the interconnected multiverse, and sources confirmed that the project (in other words, the hero herself) could turn into something else.

While the plot details have been kept quiet, the set’s depictions show Johnson personifying a strong, capable, and soon-to-be notable hero in the world of Marvel.

Her strength is prominent and her natural beauty shines without the fuss and hypersexualization that is sometimes perpetuated in the comic book world.

During the filming, Johnson has received love and support from her friend Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay.

He was present while she was on location. The duo, who have been dating for five years, are all smiles when they were spotted on outings and dates around town.