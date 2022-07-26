Dakota Johnson is seen for the first time on set of Madame Web in a red leather jacket in Boston

Dakota Johnson was first seen on the set of her upcoming film Madame Web, which centers on a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future.

While rocking a striking red leather jacket in Boston on Monday, the 32-year-old Fifty Shades star sparked speculation that she will portray Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter), not Madame Web, based on her outfit.

Carpenter, who is described as ‘an athletic young single mother’ on miracle‘s website, was tricked into participating in a seemingly harmless scientific investigation, which resulted in her gaining powers similar to Spider-Man’s.

The movie set for the Spider-Man spin-off was made to look like Queens, New York, in 2001, with ads for 3G service, palm pilots, cheap taxi fares, and a dented cab.

In February, news broke that she has landed the lead role in the film, which will mark Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation with a woman in the title role.

Deadline has also confirmed that SJ Clarkson of Netflix’s dark Marvel series Jessica Jones is on board to direct, while Morpbius’s Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the screenplay.

In the 1980 comic book written by Denny O’Neil and illustrated by John Romita Jr., Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with a chronic autoimmune disease (myasthenia gravis) who requires the use of a life support system that looks like a spider web.

Web is first introduced to the series in The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 from 1980 as a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities benefit Spider-Man and other heroes who call themselves Spider-Woman.

Madame Web’s age and medical condition prevented her from actively fighting villains, but she’s an important part of the interconnected multiverse, and sources stressed to Deadline that “it’s possible the project could turn into something else.”

Madame Web is just one of many Spider-Man-related spin-offs in the works for Sony, as it takes advantage of its MCU characters.

As of now, the plot details have been kept well hidden.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Tom Holland, made a whopping $500 million at the box office upon its 2021 release.

Previously, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Zendaya and Tom Holland, became one of the biggest films of 2021 with worldwide sales of $1.7 billion.

The 50 Shades star was last seen in Netflix’s Persuasion, based on Jane Austen’s novel, starring Henry Golding and Suki Waterhouse,

Her other most recent films include Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, and her Sundance film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, which sold to Apple after its festival premiere for a record 2021 $15 million.