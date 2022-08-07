Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott run to the scene of a car crash as they film Madame Web in Boston

Costars Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott were spotted together last weekend in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dakota, 32, and Adam, 49, ran to the scene of a car accident while working on their upcoming movie Madame Web.

They all wore dark colored utilitarian uniforms with ‘FDNY’ embroidered on the front in white thread.

Dakota’s face was lightly made up for the day of shooting and her dark hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

She sported her signature bangs as she slipped into her role as the lead actor in the Marvel blockbuster.

Born into the industry, Johnson will star as the title character from Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

On Saturday, she and Scott took to the streets of New England as they worked in the summer heat.

The couple ran across a bridge, heading for an overturned car as they shot a smoky and chaotic scene.

Both showed frantic and concerned expressions as they acted as paramedics collaborating on the job.

Adam, for his part, sported a neatly groomed beard and his gaze expanded to a neat and hassle-free haircut.

Dakota, daughter of Hollywood legends Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, carried a large red bag with black straps as a prop.

Johnson – who is in a relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – tucked her shirt into her belted pants.

The button-up top had a classic collar and she rolled the long sleeves up to her elbows.

She wore a thick black matte leather belt with a large silver buckle at the front and a pair of black combat boots.

She wore a sporty black watch on her left wrist, and small earrings hung from her ears.

Johnson made headlines earlier this year when news broke that she secured the lead role in the film.

Madame Web is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation with a woman in the title role.

In the 1980 comic book written by Denny O’Neil and illustrated by John Romita Jr., Madame Web was introduced as an elderly woman with a chronic autoimmune disease, dependent on a life support system that looks like a spider’s web.

Madame Web’s age and physical status prevented her from fighting villains, but she is an important part of the interconnected multiverse.

SJ Clarkson directs the upcoming feature film, which will also star Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts.

In mid-July, it was announced that Scott, who recently appeared in Apple TV’s Severance, would be joining the cast.

It has not been reported what the Emmy-nominated artist’s role in the plot is.

