Dakota Fanning cuts casual figure in white T-Shirt and capri-cut pants while doing some shopping

Dakota Fanning looked relaxed on Tuesday while shopping with her mother Heather Joy Arrington in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress wore a loose white T-shirt and off-white capri pants.

She wore comfortable sandals and pulled her long blond hair behind her head.

The Georgia resident carried a red bag over her right shoulder as she walked through the parking lot of a shopping center.

Her mother wore a short white dress as she and her little girl grabbed an ice cream cone.

The 55-year-old former professional tennis player tied her hair tightly behind her head and wore black sandals.

Arrington carried a small handbag in the crook of her elbow as she dug into her ice cream.

Fanning’s appearance came before the superstar embarked on a series of projects.

She will soon star as former presidential candidate Hilary Rodham Clinton on the television series Rodham.

Dakota and her sister Elle team up on the television series The Nightingale, a series based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name.

The two real sisters play a pair of sisters in France who are torn apart at the start of World War II.

Finally, it was recently announced that she would be joining legendary actor Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3, a sequel to the first two films of the same name.

Washington will reprise his role as Robert McCall, a vigilante who helps those who have no other hope. Fanning will play an unknown role.