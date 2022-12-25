Dak Prescott reflects on early pick six that saw the Cowboys go down early but lead to a comeback win

Despite the fantastic end result, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott started his day against the Philadelphia Eagles with a careless blunder.

On his first drive of the day to Dallas, the Cowboys were tied 1st and 10th from their own 47-yard line for the fifth play of the drive.

Prescott fell back to pass and threw the ball – but it was intercepted by Eagles defenseman Josh Sweat.

Sweat grabbed the ball out of the air, Prescott fell to the floor with stiff arms and fumbled 42 yards for the first touchdown of the day.

Dak Prescott (4) made an early mistake that led to a thrilling game against Philadelphia on Saturday

After the game, Prescott admitted that he made a mistake and that it felt like a terrible case of deja vu—a leftover from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ walkoff interception last week.

“I think I just misjudged his height. He made a great catch,” Prescott said.

“I was chasing him, like, ‘Is this happening again? Oh well. Let me get back on the field, let’s get this thing rolling again.'”

Josh Sweat grabbed a Prescott pass from the air and took it home for an early lead

Prescott rallied, came back and led Dallas to a big win over the league’s top team

Despite the blunder, Prescott was able to overcome and lead his team to a win – totaling 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 40-34 victory.

His coach Mike McCarthy praised Prescott and his work ethic – especially in the face of hardship.

“Misfortune is something he eats for lunch,” McCarthy said. ‘Dak is the same person every day, in the fire, during training, in class. I just think it speaks volumes about his approach.’

With the win, Dallas goes to 11-4 this season. Next week they take on Tennessee in Nashville.