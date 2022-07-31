Dak Prescott plans for ‘golden year’ with Cowboys – as QB celebrates aims to amend 49ers blunder

Dak Prescott sees this season as a “golden year” for himself and the Cowboys as the quarterback celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday and enters his seventh season with the franchise.

Prescott set the franchise record for touchdown passes (37) last season, but it ended with a dud in the playoffs wildcard round when his slide into the 49ers’ territory ended the clock. That loss gave Prescott a 1-3 postseason record and extended the painful wait for the team’s first Super Bowl win since 1995.

“I mean, of course, I know the quarterbacks who played especially for this team and know their legacy and the ones we keep at the highest level are the ones who have Super Bowl rings,” Prescott said. ESPN.

Dak Prescott would be the first Dallas QB to win a Super Bowl since Troy Aikman

Prescott’s slide in the final stage of the wildcard round was the last play of his season

“It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys who came before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

While Prescott has not yet managed to resolve the team’s post-season problems (the team is 3-10 in the last 25 years), he has largely proven to be a worthy successor to Tony Romo.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler, Rookie of the Year, following only Romo and Super Bowl winners Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach in career franchise passages.

It comes as no great shock, then, that head coach Mike McCarthy believes Prescott can bring a title back to Dallas.

“This is Dak Prescott’s offense and I think you see him taking responsibility for that because in the end the defense wins championships, but the Super Bowl is won by the quarterback,” McCarthy said.

Prescott could be set for another big season in Dallas after throwing 37 TDs last year

“If you look at it statistically, that’s my opinion. This is how I see the journey and the vision of how to prepare your team and what your team should look like.

“And I think he’s a man who follows exactly what you’re looking for, because he’s always looking for improvement in all areas.”

Prescott is coming off a strong season and the Cowboys are expected to compete closely against the Eagles for the NFC East crown this season.

They host the Buccaneers on September 11 in Week 1.