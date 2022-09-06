Daisy May Cooper speaks about split from ex-husband Will Weston

Daisy May Cooper has spoken out about her divorce from her ex-husband Will Weston, candidly admitting that “there was no real love.”

The 36-year-old comedian admitted they both felt pressured to get married in 2019 because they thought they needed to “settle in,” but split two years later.

Daisy and Will ended their marriage in July 2021, shortly after their second child Jack was born in October 2020. The couple also share daughter Pip, four.

Speaking of their divorce, Daisy gushed that Will is “amazing” and an “incredible” father, but admitted that lockdown “shone a spotlight” on their marital woes.

She said they both realized “there was no real love” and said she felt she needed to be alone after the tensions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said The times“Will is amazing, an incredible, incredible father – but essentially there was no real love, I don’t think there ever was, really.”

Daisy said she thinks Will would agree with her and that they both felt pressured to get married and settle down once they were thirty.

The actress said cracks had begun to show while she was pregnant with Jack during the lockdown, and said they were arguing about her not wanting to go out to dinner or eat at home with her family.

Daisy said the breaking point came when her daughter Pip asked her to put dungarees on a Sylvanian Families figure from her own children’s toy set.

She said she couldn’t get the outfit on the toy and that Pip wouldn’t play with the Sylvanians the way she wanted, saying she felt like she “couldn’t handle it” at the time.

Daisy said it made her realize she needed a change, adding, “I had tears running down my cheeks. I said to my husband – well, my then-husband – ‘I have to go out, just walk, alone’.’

Daisy said she began considering divorce after reading a heartbreaking post on Mumsnet from a woman in her 70s who felt “trapped” in her marriage.

She said that reading the post and befriending Selin Hizli, a longtime drama school adversary, made her realize she had to leave her marriage.

Daisy said that when she became friends with Selin, they spoke candidly about what was happening in their lives, with Daisy explaining that she realized what “real love” was because she felt “understood” by her boyfriend.

The This Country star said their platonic love for each other helped her realize she had to move, saying that “life is too short” not to be happy.

Realization of her marriage came when their second child Jack was about four weeks old, but she said the relationship between her and Will hadn’t worked out for about three years.

After her split from Will, Daisy dated Ryan Weymouth during a whirlwind five-month romance that saw her get his name tattooed on her ring finger.

They ended their relationship about two weeks after she got the tattoo — which she has since had it covered — but said she doesn’t care about the ink because she’s making the mistakes she “couldn’t make” before.

Daisy said she now enjoys dating but is not in a serious relationship as she admitted she doesn’t think she could live with a man again.

Farewell:

Romance:

Committed:

