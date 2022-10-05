Daisy May Cooper admits she was ‘terrified’ her children would be taken away from her

<!–

Daisy May Cooper has revealed that she hid her battle with depression because she was terrified that she would be seen as an “unfit mother” and that her children would be taken away.

The 36-year-old actress confessed to feeling suicidal at her nadir, but said she “didn’t have a choice” to end her life because her children depended on her: Pip, four, and Jack, two.

Daisy spoke in a candid interview with Grazia magazine, talking about her mental health issues as she struggled to cope with the collapse of her marriage during the lockdown.

The This Country star divorced husband Will Weston in July 2021 after two years of marriage and shortly after their second child was born in October 2020.

Daisy admitted that she hit rock bottom before they broke up, but confessed that she was unable to talk about her feelings.

She explained: “I couldn’t admit that I had completely lost my identity. I was terrified when I talked about the struggles someone would go through, “Oh, you’re not a fit mother, you should let your children take your hands.”

Daisy opened up during a conversation with her boyfriend and future Am I being unreasonable? co-star Seline Hizli, recalling, “We were both confused on the phone and I said… she pauses. I felt suicidal, I felt suicidal and what made me even angrier was that I had two kids.

“I couldn’t fucking kill myself. I didn’t even have a choice, if I wanted to outdo myself, because I have these two kids who depend on me. And I felt even more trapped in that, it was horrible?’

New Mom: The This Country star divorced husband Will Weston in July 2021 after two years of marriage and shortly after their second child Jack (pictured) was born in October 2020

With Selin’s support, Daisy found the courage to leave her loveless marriage and focus on her mental health.

After her split from Will, Daisy dated Ryan Weymouth during a whirlwind five-month romance that saw her get his name tattooed on her ring finger.

They ended their relationship about two weeks after she got the tattoo — which she has since had it covered — but said she doesn’t care about the ink because she’s making the mistakes she “couldn’t make” before.

Daisy recently said that she now enjoys dating but is not in a serious relationship as she admitted she doesn’t think she could live with a man again.

An insider told The Sun at the time of her divorce: “Daisy said she was getting tired of married life and struggling in her relationship with Will.

“They put an end to it for good earlier this year. She has taken off her wedding ring and told her friends that their marriage is over.

She also fired Will as director of her media company. It was 17 tough months for everyone and Daisy and Will were no exception.’

Exes: Daisy admitted she hit rock bottom before divorcing her husband, but confessed to not being able to talk about her feelings (pictured in 2018)

Daisy recently admitted she was considering divorce after reading a heartbreaking post on Mumsnet from a woman in her 70s who felt “trapped” in her marriage.

Daisy added that when she became friends with Selin, they spoke candidly about what was happening in their lives, with Daisy explaining that she realized what “real love” was because she felt “understood” by her boyfriend.

The pair are currently seen together in their acclaimed BBC series Am I Being Unreasonable? which was partly inspired by Daisy’s marital troubles.

If you were moved by this story, call Samaritans at 116 123