Daisy Lowe stuns in a leopard print swimsuit designed by her ‘incredible’ designer mother Pearl

She doesn’t shy away from showing off her incredible physique on social media.

And Daisy Lowe showed off her sensational body again as she slipped her figure into a leopard print bathing suit shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old model was stunned by the piece designed by her “incredible” fashion designer mother Pearl Lowe.

Posing poolside, the cover girl paid tribute to her mother’s talents, writing in the grid post: ‘Some of my best memories were made in swimsuits… this leopard dream belongs to my incredible mama @pearllowe.’

Soaking up the sun at the unknown destination, Daisy wore matching oversized sunglasses while layering two silver necklaces to accentuate her fresh summer look.

The fashion industry personality looked relaxed and carefree, letting her voluminous locks fall over her face in a hassle-free tousled style.

The photo comes after Daisy and her father Gavin Rossdale saw the picture of happiness as they posed for a family photo with the rocker’s three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, eight, last month.

They famously had a “rocky start” to their father-daughter relationship after Daisy didn’t discover he was her biological parent until age 15.

The fashionista posted the happy group photo to her Instagram and captioned the gallery simply “July.”

Daisy also uploaded a sweet selfie with her youngest half-brother Apollo as they grinned in the back of a car.

Gavin, 56, posted the sweet family photo last week, describing his four children as “better versions of me.”

He wrote: ‘Welcome to my world. The best weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh the joy they bring. And yes, there is a tough bottom left. And our superhero Apollo. My love is indeed as big as an ocean.’

The family’s history is somewhat complicated, with Daisy and Gavin only finding out that he was her father when a paternity test revealed the truth in 2004 after a one-night stand with Daisy’s mother Pearl years earlier.

Daisy’s early years provided a complicated story after Pearl had a short-lived marriage to Bronner Handwerger, whom she met in Israel in 1988.

During her marriage, Pearl got involved in a one night stand with ‘best friend’ musician Gavin, singer and guitarist of the then rock band Bush.

When Daisy was 14, she took a paternity test based on her mother’s suspicion that Bronner was not the father, though Gavin swore never to talk to Pearl again if Daisy had the DNA test.

In her memoir All That Glitters, Pearl wrote that Gavin, who had been Daisy’s godfather, had a cold response to the request for a paternity test.

Pearl said, “I got a letter from him suggesting I was trying to ruin his life and emphatically accusing me of screwing up mine.”

She added that after the paternity test, “Daisy persevered with Gavin, determined to forge some sort of relationship, and things got better. From time to time he invited her to his house.’

A few years later, in 2010, Daisy told the London Evening Standard: ‘I now have a very good relationship with my father.

“It’s been blooming for a year, but it really happened at Christmas. We have to spend time together. He has two beautiful children whom I adore and his wife is beautiful.”

At the time, Gavin was married to No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, 52, a relationship that ended in divorce in 2016.

Daisy recently said there’s “no handbook” for figuring out “your godfather is your father,” and admitted she had a rough start with Gavin, but they’re now in a good relationship.

In March, she said on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast: ‘It was intense. There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father.

“I think we handled it as best we could. It meant we had a really tough start, but we figured it out and I’m very thankful we kind of figured it out as and when we did.”

Daisy said she and Gavin share “the same mannerisms” and said it “made perfect sense” when she found out he was actually her biological father.

She explained: “The funny thing was that the moment I found out he could be my dad, I thought, ‘Oh, this makes perfect sense”. We think alike and we have so many terrifying similarities.

“And the man I thought was my father I didn’t really know, and when I met him, I came home and said to my mother, ‘I don’t feel a connection with this man.’

“But I didn’t doubt it, because as a teenager I wasn’t like, ‘So mom, is there anyone else who could be my dad?’ That’s just not something that ever pops into anyone’s head.”

Daisy also spoke about her close relationship with her brothers, adding: ‘I love them all so much. I Facetime with my brothers in LA at least once a week.

“When I go to LA, I always have the best time with those guys. They are such brilliant children.’

Daisy also has three younger half-siblings from her mother’s marriage to Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey, 48; Alfie, 25, Frankie, 24 and Betty, 17.