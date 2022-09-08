Daisy Lowe shares kiss with fiancé Jordan Saul as she shows off her diamond ring for the first time

Daisy Lowe looked heavenly as she shared a kiss with her fiancé Jordan Saul while attending Jamie Winstone’s birthday party at Chateau Denmark in London on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old model put on a romantic show with her partner when she showed off her striking diamond engagement ring for the first time.

Daisy was seen presenting the glittering rock to her friends as she caught up with her loved ones at the event.

Couple: Daisy Lowe looked over the moon as she shared a kiss with fiancé Jordan Saul while attending Jamie Winstone’s birthday party at Chateau Denmark on Wednesday

The media personality looked sensational for the evening as she donned a black crew neck top and a matching mini skirt.

The star also opted for black tights and added height to her frame with matching ankle boots.

Daisy wore a black clutch and completed her look with a matching necklace and a light makeup palette.

The star looked cheerful as she and Jordan wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for the camera.

Rock: The 33-year-old model put on a romantic show with her partner when she showed off her striking diamond engagement ring for the first time

Style: The media personality looked sensational for the evening as she donned a black crew neck top and matching mini skirt

Who is Daisy Lowe’s fiancée, Jordan Saul? Jordan and Daisy first started dating in the summer of 2020 when they were spotted together on a romantic getaway in a London park He is believed to be working as a new home advisor for a real estate agent. An avid traveler, Jordan openly documents his various international adventures, including regular stops in South Africa and numerous ski tours Jordan and Daisy seem to bond through their love of animals, with one of their first dates being a trip to the zoo.

Jordan opted for a casual look and wore a black T-shirt with a matching blazer and gray pants.

The outing comes after Daisy gave a candid insight into her sex life, admitting that she feels happiest when she has sex “two or three times a day.”

The star also explained that orgasms are a great way to “relieve stress.”

Speaking to The Sun, she said, “I’ve always known that good sex made me feel a lot better — orgasms are so good for relieving stress.”

Daisy noted that she mostly has sex “every other day” and continues, “On a great day, two or three times a day when the time comes.”

Putting her in the mood, the star tells me that Agent Provocateur branded lingerie makes her feel the sexiest, but comfy T-shirts also have a similar effect.

Later in the chat, Daisy pointed out her biggest ‘turn-ons’ – noting that good riding and kindness were key to her heart.

Daisy, who has been in a relationship with beau Jordan for almost two years, often speaks candidly about body openness and positivity.

Engaged: Daisy was seen presenting the glittering rock to her friends as she caught up with her loved ones at the event

Looks good: Daisy added height to her frame with matching ankle boots

In love: The star looked cheerful as she and Jordan wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for the camera

Relaxed: Jordan opted for a casual look while wearing a black t-shirt with a matching blazer and gray pants

Interview: The outing comes after Daisy gave a candid insight into her sex life and admitted that she feels happiest when she has sex ‘two or three times a day’

In March, she revealed that during her career she felt like an “elephant” when she compared her curvy figure to the “stick-thin” bodies of other women.

The fashion model admitted she was “constantly pulling myself apart” and said she was told by others that she was “curvy” when she was actually a size six or eight.

Speaking on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast, she said, “I’ve been a full-time model for ten years and throughout my career I’ve always been very conscious of wanting to compete for real women’s bodies and have curves.

Candid: The star also explained that orgasms are a great way to ‘relieve stress’

She said: ‘I’ve always known that good sex made me feel a lot better – orgasms are so good for relieving stress’

Frisky: Noting that she mostly has sex ‘every other day’, Daisy expanded: ‘On a great day, two or three times a day when the time comes’

Flirtatious: The star shared what gets her in the mood, saying that Agent Provocateur lingerie makes her feel the most ‘sexy’, but comfortable T-shirts also have a similar effect’

“And when you hear you’re round, even though I was six to eight at the time, which is ridiculous in retrospect, and to feel like an elephant compared to all those paper-thin – gorgeous, beautiful in their own way – models.”

Daisy – who is the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe, 51, and rocker Gavin Rossdale, 56 – said she loved her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, as it was the first time in her career she had been told that her body was ‘good’.

She said: “For the first time in my career, I was told that what my body was doing is really good and that I’m really proud of what my body can accomplish — instead of constantly pulling myself apart.”