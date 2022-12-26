Daisy Lowe, pregnant, shows off her blossoming baby bump in a purple dress

Daisy Lowe showed off her growing baby bump while celebrating Christmas Day with her fiance Jordan Saul on Sunday.

The 33-year-old model, who is around six months pregnant, looked amazing in a purple dress teamed with a black cardigan.

She gave Jordan a sweet kiss on the cheek in her Instagram post to wish her followers a Merry Christmas from her Cornish family.

Her black locks were left to fall to her shoulders, and she finished her look with a layer of lipstick.

Meanwhile, Jordan cut a casual figure in a gray knit sweater and matching beanie, teamed with black jeans.

Daisy showed off her family’s Christmas arrangement, including a beautifully set table and their food.

It comes after Daisy candidly discussed the ups and downs of her pregnancy while sharing insight into her first trimester on Instagram.

The newly engaged star revealed that she was suffering from nausea, sleepless nights, and exhaustion.

But as she struggles with her health, she reflected that she “wouldn’t trade it for the world” and said having a baby is something she had wanted “with all her heart.”

Documenting her last week of pregnancy, Daisy shared three snaps for the post, one showing off her bump in a black dress, another enjoying a pudding and another posing in a sports bra.

She wrote in the caption: ‘My last week of pregnancy in pictures I was finally able to exercise to the fullest which has certainly left me quite exhausted today(!) Eating yummy treats this baby certainly loves her food! and get excited about my busted bulge.

“Being pregnant, having a baby, the chance to become a mother one day has been something I have wanted with all my heart, for a long time it was all I ever wanted.

“It took me a long time, a lot of heartbreak and healing and a lot of getting back up to get to a place where I could even conceive and here we are now…

“I’m 4 months pregnant this week and I’m so, so, so thankful for this growing little bubba…it’s the most incredible miracle that we were all once a tiny clump of cells that our moms managed to grow in their bellies until push us”. go out into the world It’s proper magic (and, of course, the joy of amazing science too).

She continued: ‘I just wanted to add to all this wonder that oh my gosh it can be pretty hard to be pregnant!

“I don’t think women talk enough about the crazy hormonal swings, the nausea, the growing pains, the sleepless nights, the exhaustion…

‘I wouldn’t trade it for the world and I know it’s for the best cause ever, but I just wanted to share my experience… because what else do we have but shared experience?

‘I am absolutely in awe of all the women who fly through it feeling fantastic the entire time! Maybe next week it will be easier… fingers crossed! And until then I will cherish the miracle of life and continue to do everything I can to take care of myself and my growing little human being.

She said goodbye saying: ‘Sending you a massive hug and all the love of Happy Friday from a very nauseous me ♥️♥️♥️’.

Earlier this month, Daisy announced her pregnancy on Instagram when she posted a sweet snapshot of her blooming baby bump, admitting she was “oscillating wildly between excitement and nervousness.”

It came just weeks after she and Jordan announced their engagement on social media, with her boyfriend Jordan popping the question after two years of dating.

Taking to Instagram to reveal her baby news to her 403k followers, Daisy wrote: “I wanted to share some news with you guys: Jordan and I are having a baby.”

‘We are absolutely bursting with happiness. I am swinging wildly between excitement and nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! A great love to all of you.’