Daisy Lowe is ENGAGED! Model set to tie the knot with beau Jordan Saul

Daisy Lowe is engaged to Jordan Saul.

The 33-year-old model shared a romantic photo of the couple kissing moments before beau Jordan popped the question.

She said: ‘We took this picture this afternoon just moments before @jordanjaysaul ASK ME TO MARRY HIM!!!

I said f**k yes…I’m officially your fiancé and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my future husband.’

The couple has been dating for two years.

The outing comes after Daisy gave a candid insight into her sex life, admitting that she feels happiest when she has sex “two or three times a day.”

The star also explained that orgasms are a great way to “relieve stress.”

Speak with The sunshe said, “I’ve always known that good sex made me feel a lot better — orgasms are so good for relieving stress.”

Daisy noted that she mostly has sex “every other day” and continues, “On a great day, two or three times a day when the time comes.”

Putting her in the mood, the star tells me that Agent Provocateur branded lingerie makes her feel the sexiest, but comfy T-shirts also have a similar effect.

Later in the chat, Daisy pointed out her biggest ‘turn-ons’ – noting that good riding and kindness were key to her heart.

Daisy, who has been in a relationship with beau Jordan for almost two years, often speaks candidly about body openness and positivity.

In March, she revealed that during her career she felt like an “elephant” when she compared her curvy figure to the “stick-thin” bodies of other women.

The fashion model admitted she was “constantly pulling myself apart” and said she was told by others that she was “curvy” when she was actually a size six or eight.

Speaking on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast, she said, “I’ve been a full-time model for ten years and throughout my career I’ve always been very conscious of wanting to advocate for real women’s bodies and be curvy.

“And when you hear you’re round, even though I was six to eight at the time, which is ridiculous in retrospect, and to feel like an elephant compared to all those paper-thin – gorgeous, beautiful in their own way – models.”

Daisy – who is the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe, 51, and rocker Gavin Rossdale, 56 – said she loved her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, as it was the first time in her career she had been told that her body was ‘good’.

She said: “For the first time in my career, I was told that what my body was doing is really good and that I’m really proud of what my body can accomplish — instead of constantly pulling myself apart.”