Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic as she joins Austin Butler for Elvis dinner party

Daisy Edgar-Jones looked effortlessly chic as she attended a special dinner with Austin Butler Friday to celebrate the movie Elvis.

The actress, 24, showed her style credentials in a gingham midi dress with a bow detail at London’s River Café.

Known for her enviable wardrobe, Daisy completed the look with a pair of buckled pumps that she paired with a pair of black socks.

Her dark brown bob was styled in a wavy hairstyle and she enhanced her flawless complexion with make-up that was opaque.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Austin, 31, looked smart in a relaxed suit that he fitted with a white shirt.

The American actor went for a natural look on the day and sported his thick dark brown hair with a slight wave in a casual, cool, swept back hairstyle.

English beauty Daisy later posed for photos with former model Sophie Dahl and fashion editor Bay Garnett.

The Normal People star recently revealed the theme of isolation in her new movie Where The Crawdads Sing, which really “sticked with her,” as her character’s loneliness resonated with her.

She plays social outcast Catherine ‘Kya’ Clark, a young woman struggling to raise herself in the swamps of North Carolina after her parents abandon her, with the character leading a lonely existence.

Her character’s plight has seemingly struck a chord with the movie star, who previously said how becoming famous after her stint in Normal People was a “very lonely experience” as her stardom happened during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speak with the mirror on how she can relate to Kya in a certain way, Daisy said, “The theme of isolation really stuck with me, especially with everything we’ve been through because of the pandemic.”

She shared how moved she was by the resilient view of her character’s life and continued: ‘Being able to escape into Kya’s world and see how she finds comfort, solace and love through the connections she makes with the natural world. around her, was incredibly comforting and moving.’

A fan of author Delia Owen’s original book, Daisy added that she was “lucky” to have had the chance to portray the character.

Daisy rose to fame in 2020 after co-starring with Paul Mescal in the BBC mega-hit Normal People.

The beauty recently felt a little lonely in her newfound fame, as the series became a household hit during lockdown.

“It was a very lonely experience in many ways because we couldn’t share the joys of certain things, but of course it was wonderful,” she said.

And Daisy’s latest film—which also sees her character Kya embroiled in a love triangle with two men before becoming a murder suspect when one of them is found dead—is sure to take her back to global stardom.

The film is an adaptation of a bestselling novel by Delia Owen and produced by Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon.

It has already grossed $17 million at the US box office.