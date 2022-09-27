Dairy cattle’s welfare worse than beef cattle

Animal (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.dier.2022.100622″ width=”800″ height=”455″/> The origin (dairy herd) and production targets, i.e. the general flow of calves from dairy herds and beef herds to red meat, veal and cow substitutes [inspired by European Food Safety Authority Panel on Animal Health and Welfare (EFSA Panel on Animal Health and Welfare (AHAW), 2012a, EFSA Panel on Animal Health and Welfare (AHAW), 2012b)]. Dotted arrows indicate production routes that do not apply to all farms. Credit: Animal (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.animal.2022.100622



Contrary to popular belief, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in herds of cattle, which are kept solely for meat.

The results come from a new international study led by UCPH, in which Roi Mandel Briefer of the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.

“We hope that our findings can encourage more sustainable and responsible food consumption,” explains University of Copenhagen (UCPH) postdoc Roi Mandel Briefer.

The researchers asked 70 leading bovine welfare experts from around the world to assess the welfare risks of the most common production systems in their country.

“Welfare is worse in cattle in the most common dairy production systems as opposed to cattle in the most common beef production systems. These findings contradict a very long and widely held belief in our society,” says Roi Mandel Briefer.

It is the first time that these predictions will be tested, validated and published.

The expert assessments covered all important aspects of welfare related to the animals’ basic health and functioning, feelings and their ability to behave naturally.

“The higher welfare risk in dairy farming is not limited to dairy cows – defined from first calving – but also to their calves. Experts estimate the welfare risk of calves from dairy herds to be higher than that of calves from beef herds, regardless of the production target, whether the now it’s about red meat, veal or to replace the mother,” says Roi Mandel Briefer.

The researchers expect the welfare assessment to be the same in organic production. The reason is that dairy is also used for more than milk in organic production, which is the main reason for the poorer welfare.

Raising dairy cattle in better conditions can certainly improve their welfare in some contexts, says Roi Mandel Briefer.

“However, if such measures are applied in the same way to cattle in the broiler herds, they can maintain their perceived higher welfare status,” he says.

How the research was conducted

The experts were invited to participate in the survey based on their number of publications on the topic of bovine welfare and/or their publication impact (H-index, a rough numerical indicator of how productive and influential a researcher is on based on their citations by other scientists).

They were then asked to rate the probability of 12 statements inspired by the Welfare Quality protocol, a well-developed protocol for assessing the welfare of cattle on farms. The statements addressed the following core areas of potential welfare care: (1) inadequate nutrition, (2) inadequate water supply, (3) thermal discomfort, (4) rest discomfort, (5) injuries, (6) illness, (7) pain as due to treatment/treatment/surgical procedures, (8) inability to move freely, (9) inability to perform social behavior, (10) inability to perform other normal behavior, (11) experience negative affective states, ( 12) experiencing lack of positive affective states.

The 70 experts, with a median experience of at least 15 years, were recruited from Europe (35), North America (17), South America (8), Australia (5) and other regions of the world (5).

The patterns show the same picture for all experts, despite national differences. Experts from the different geographic regions differed only in their assessment of veal production.

Dairy cattle exposed to more changes

Roi Mandel Briefer explains why the results indicated reduced animal welfare in dairy systems and explains that a higher degree of intervention is required in dairy production as the dairy cattle are used to provide milk for human consumption, while the beef cows produce milk for their own calves.

The milk from dairy cows, which is produced in significantly greater quantities than from beef cows, is collected 1-3 times per day, often for 305 days or more per lactation. This has implications for the way these animals and their calves are raised and managed. Early separation of calves from their mothers, a common practice in dairy herds, is one example.

The study also notes that long-term genetic selection for high milk yield in dairy cows is recognized as a major factor causing poor welfare. In particular, it leads to health problems such as lameness, mastitis, reproductive disorders and metabolic disorders.

Refining or simply eliminating, if possible, husbandry practices that have long been recognized as endangering the welfare of both cows and their calves, such as separating calves from their mothers early, can help close the welfare gap between the beef and calves. the dairy sector,” says Roi Mandel Briefer.

“A complementary approach applicable to either sector, dairy or beef, would be to improve overall welfare, for example through better animal handlers training. Unfortunately, in many regions of the world, animal handlers training is not mandatory. In other countries, periodic training updates may be required.”

The researchers behind the study emphasize that the results do not necessarily mean that animals born in dairy herds are worse off at some point and in any type of system than animals born in cattle herds.

“However, when it comes to making food or policy decisions based on an overall assessment of expert welfare, our findings may point to a revision of the current image of the dairy sector compared to the beef sector,” says Roi Mandel Briefer. .

“Awareness that dairy production also produces meat, and the toll of milk production on the welfare state of animals in the dairy industry, would hopefully encourage more sustainable and responsible food consumption. Labeling the origin of the meat (beef/dairy herd) on food packaging, could be a first step in this process.”

The research was published in Animal.

‘Synthetic milk’ made without cows may be coming to your local supermarket

More information:

Roi Mandel et al, Dairy versus beef production – expert opinions on livestock welfare in common food production systems, Animal (2022). Roi Mandel et al, Dairy versus beef production – expert opinions on livestock welfare in common food production systems,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.animal.2022.100622

Provided by the University of Copenhagen

