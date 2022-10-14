DailyWire’s Jewish founder Ben Shapiro says he ‘radically disagrees’ with Kanye West

The Jewish founder of DailyWire says he “radically disagrees” with Candace Owens and Kanye West over the rapper’s anti-Semitic tweets, but will continue to work with Owens and allow West to attend events because he encourages “open discord” .

Ben Shapiro made the comments yesterday after receiving much criticism for allowing West to attend the premiere of Owens’ documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.

DailyWire produced the documentary with Owens, who accuses the BLM organization of embezzling millions of dollars.

She has defended West since he tweeted that he wanted to use “death con 3 on Jewish people,” a comment that got him banned from social media and sickened his Hollywood friends.

Shapiro explained in a live video last night why he hasn’t cut ties with Owens and West.

“What he said is anti-Semitic. Pure, rotten anti-Semitism. I don’t think it’s possible to defend it. Candace and I disagree on a wide range of topics. One of the features that are not the bugs of DailyWire+ is that we openly disagree on all these things. I share my opinion, she hers. We’ll fight it out.

Ben Shapiro made the comments yesterday after receiving much criticism for allowing West to attend the premiere of Owens’ documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.

Ben Shapiro was asked today about Candace Owens defending Kanye West. “One of the features, not the bugs of Daily Wire, is that we openly disagree on all these things… We fight it out.” “I completely disagree with what she said about Kanye. I think she’s completely wrong.” pic.twitter.com/gnh7gLpp1r — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 13, 2022

The rapper, who has a history of mental illness, appeared at the Nashville premiere of Candace Owen’s new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, which accuses the BLM organization of embezzling millions of dollars in donations.

He blamed Kanye’s outburst on his mental health issues.

“The real answer is that Kanye is a bipolar person. Bipolar people tend to say extremely bizarre and ugly things. There’s a difference between someone saying in context what Kanye West said, and Kanye West saying things in broken grammar in the midst of what seems to be a bizarre period in his life.”

Owens also accused JP Morgan Chase of ending relationship with the rapper in protest at the tweet, when in fact the bank cut ties a month ago when West’s relations with Gap and Adidas broke down.

Chase’s letter read: “We are sending this letter to commemorate our recent discussion with . to confirm [associate’s name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliates.

‘We request that you transfer your company to another financial institution as soon as possible before 21 November 2022.’

JP Morgan Chase broke up with Kanye in this letter Candace Owens posted on Twitter. Kanye has been locked out of his accounts

Owens shared her thoughts on Chase Bank’s alleged corporate cancellation of Kanye on Wednesday night

JPMorgan Chase gave no explanation as to why it cut ties with the music and design mogul, and declined to comment when approached by DailyMail.com.

West has also publicly discredited his partnership with Gap and Adidas.

In September, West ended his relationship with Gap and Adidas took a closer look at the highly successful partnership with West.

“We are proud of our team who have worked tirelessly throughout our partnership with Ye and the iconic products that have resulted. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

“After repeated attempts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to review the partnership,” the company said in a statement last week.

On Wednesday night, hours before West walked the red carpet at the premiere of Owens’ new anti-BLM documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, the conservative firefighter tweeted:

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest has been officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase’s bench.

“I was told no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter to confirm he has until the end of November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank… discussion that I’d like to open,” she wrote.

After his ‘White Lives Matter’ news cycle in Paris, Ye sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to flesh out some of his more controversial views.

While apparently it has nothing to do with it, the timing of West’s ban on Chase came shortly after Motherboard leaked an unaired excerpt from his interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he learned that Planned Parenthood was created to “control the Jewish population.” through eugenics.

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who are the people known as the black race,” he added. ‘This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This is my faith as a Christian.’

The clip was noticeably absent from the interview when it aired on Fox News last week.

Owens and West promote his White Lives Matter t-shirts at his Paris show

Nevertheless, the aired portions of West’s interview remained full of outlandish statements, including a suggestion that his children had been replaced by “professional actors” in his home to “sexualize my children.”

He also insisted on the anti-Semitic trope about Jewish people being good with money, saying, “I’d rather my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least there’s some financial engineering involved,’ before chuckling.

West’s Twitter was suspended last weekend after he wrote: ‘I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.’

He added: “The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too. You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who is against your agenda.’

His attack on Jewish people came just a day after he shared screenshots on Instagram revealing messages to Diddy in which West, 45, accused the rapper of being controlled by Jewish people who tried to silence his “White Lives Matter” message. to lay.

After attending the Owens premiere last night, West told reporters that he was “lucky to have crossed the line on that idea so we can talk openly about things like bank cancellation.”

“People use the anti-Semite idea to cover up bad things. To say that if you berate someone for bad things, you are anti-Semitic.

‘Do you think the comment just came out of the blue? I have that feeling in Hollywood when I’ve had a lot of bad experiences, especially with black entertainers,” he said.

Many have speculated that West – who has said he suffers from bipolar disorder – is in the midst of a psychological episode.