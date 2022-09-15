DailyMail.com’s Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech share their joy as they are expecting second child

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech have announced they are expecting their second child.

“Ben and I feel so blessed to be adding a new member to our family this winter, a sister to our daughter Liberty!” McCain told DailyMail.com. “We’re more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

McCain and Domenech welcomed their first child, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, in September 2020.

Since then, the family has posted many happy photos on McCain’s Instagram account.

In an image posted in August of Liberty being pulled into a wagon, Grandma, Cindy McCain, remarked, “Just the cutest!!”

DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech announced they are expecting their second child

(Above) McCain has released a photo of future big sister Liberty on DailyMail.com

In an image posted in August of Liberty being pulled into a wagon, Grandma, Cindy McCain, remarked, “Just the cutest!!”

McCain and Domenech welcomed their first child, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, in September 2020

“Our whole family, especially her grandmothers, can’t wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can give,” McCain said of the happy news. “Ben and I are really excited and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

“Motherhood is euphoria,” McCain wrote on Instagram in October 2020 shortly after Liberty’s birth. ‘All the clichés have come true and have far exceeded my wildest expectations.

“Having freedom is like observing that my whole heart lives and exists outside of my body. She’s a little wild cat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full of life and spirit… I wish I had done this sooner.’

Before joining DailyMail.com, McCain co-hosted The View on ABC News.

DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech with their daughter Liberty