Daily Mail Schools Trophy: RGS Guildford record their first win over Epsom College in 11 YEARS

RGS Guildford has got off to a flying start for the SOCS Daily Mail Schools Trophy, including a first win in 11 years at Epsom College.

That 15-10 win was followed by Wimbledon College taking 38-7, and a 19-14 success at King’s College Wimbledon last weekend.

“King’s was a very well trained team and the game could have gone either way,” said head coach Bob Dudley.

“We played well against Epsom to start the season and kept up the hard work.”

RGS conceded an early attempt at King’s to dominate the rest of the first half for a 14-7 lead at halftime.

And another attempt after the break helped fend off a belated response from King’s.

RGS, whose former players include ex-England and Harlequins forward Jack Clifford, has been ties to the Premiership club this season through academy member Tom Humphreys.

He scored a crucial try in the win over Epsom, which kicked off his team’s impressive start to the campaign.

RGS has also received support from another ex-pupil of RFU President Nigel Gillingham who saw the win over Wimbledon College.

Among the other teams to get off to a confident start is Hampton who recorded four straight wins, including a 41-15 win over RGS High Wycombe last weekend.

Champion Berkhamsted is also unbeaten in two games by beating Warwick 27-10 and Bromsgrove 27-5.

Sedbergh, who was picked by Berkhamsted last year, led the table after three wins. Among them, a 36-5 win over former champion Woodhouse Grove.

The Trophy, which is managed on a merit basis by SOCS, the school system company, has attracted a record 141 teams this year.