Daily Mail Online Clarifications & Corrections| Daily Mail Online

By Mail Online Reporter

Published: 16:14, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 16:14, December 6, 2022

On December 6, we published an article about the British Fashion Awards 2022 that included incorrect information provided by a photo agency that mistook actress Isabelle Huppert for Isabelle Adjani. Reference was made to Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 campaign, which we are happy to clarify was not related to Ms. Adjani.

To report an inaccuracy, please email corrections@mailonline.co.uk. To file a formal complaint under the IPSO rules, go to www.mailonline.co.uk/readerseditor where you will find an easy to use complaint form. You can also write to Readers’ Editor, MailOnline, Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London W8 5TT or contact IPSO directly at ipso.co.uk

