Daily Mail Online Clarifications & Corrections| Daily Mail Online

On December 6, we published an article about the British Fashion Awards 2022 that included incorrect information provided by a photo agency that mistook actress Isabelle Huppert for Isabelle Adjani. Reference was made to Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 campaign, which we are happy to clarify was not related to Ms. Adjani.

