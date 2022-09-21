DAILY MAIL COMMENT: West must stand up to Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

When in trouble, tyrants cannot admit any weakness for fear that it would undermine their authority and cause the rapid demise of their regime.

However, in planning to throw 300,000 Russian reservists into battle like cannon fodder, Vladimir Putin has revealed that he knows he is losing the war he hubris he started in Ukraine.

The despot’s unhinged threat to launch nuclear weapons against the West to arm Ukraine’s heroic resistance also reveals his humiliation at the failed invasion. “I’m not bluffing,” he snapped in an incoherent speech.

Vladimir Putin has divulged the fact that he knows he is losing the war he hubris started in Ukraine

This military debacle has damaged Putin’s credibility, as well as his reputation as a master strategist — not to mention the countless young men sent to wage a so-called swift war.

It is true that the reservists will bolster the exhausted and demoralized troops of Russia. But they’ll need extra training and weapons, and won’t relish the prospect of spending a cold winter slaughtering. And for what? To satisfy Putin’s pride.

The Ukrainians, on the other hand, are well armed and confident after inflicting a series of crushing defeats. And they have powerful motivations to fight to the death: their country, families and friends.

The more Russian soldiers return home in coffins, the more apparent Putin’s folly will become to his people. Maybe then they will revolt against the Kremlin.

Of course, the West must take its threat of a nuclear attack seriously. While it’s highly unlikely he would push the button, it’s not impossible. Who knows what the deranged dictator might do in despair?

However, the democratic world has no choice but to stand firm in the face of its saber clash.

Liz Truss is right when she promises Britain will at least match the £2.3bn it has already pledged to Ukraine’s war effort next year. All our NATO allies must show the same determination as the Prime Minister. After Ukraine’s recent stunning successes on the battlefield, it is vital that they help this courageous nation by sending more and better weapons.

That is the best way to hasten the end of the bloody conflict – and bring about Putin’s well-deserved downfall.

A diagnosis for GPs?

Once upon a time, a sick patient who immediately got an appointment with his GP would have been completely inconspicuous. Today, it’s practically a cause for celebration.

So the Mail welcomes Health Minister Therese Coffey’s ambitious blueprint to halt the scandalous decline in the number of people who can see a GP in person.

She will demand that non-emergency cases be seen within two weeks. Practices that fail will be called and shamed.

In return, operations get help in cutting red tape, giving patients more time.

It is imperative that these initiatives are realized. But frustratingly often they never bloom.

Patients urgently need tangible solutions to the disease that affects primary care. Not just more ministerial hot air.

Energetic company

With its roots in traditional Toryism, this newspaper would normally forego government bailouts for private companies.

But we applaud Economy Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg for putting together a massive bailout package to help companies struggling to pay energy bills that have soared after Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Had it not been for radical action, many profitable companies would have jumped to the wall, throwing countless workers on benefits – pushing up benefits and hitting public finances harder.

By surviving, they can capitalize on Miss Truss’ bold tax cut agenda – and boost Britain’s economic recovery.