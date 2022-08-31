DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Put this ‘softly-softly’ policing in the dock 

While burglary doesn’t fall into the same category as rape or violent assault, burglary is still horrific. It is a terrifying experience to invade and loot your house.

While burglary doesn’t fall into the same category as rape or violent assault, burglary is still horrific. It is a terrifying experience to invade and loot your house. How devastating, then, that the police are so unlikely to arrest an offender that the public feels this deeply traumatic crime has been effectively decriminalized. A stock photo is used above [File photo]

And is it a miracle? Faced with eco-extremists blocking a fuel depot in Essex, police chiefs expressed sympathy for their cause. And despite a young man being stabbed to death during the Notting Hill Carnival, six others stabbed and 200 arrested, Scotland Yard gleefully insisted the event was “largely benign.”

The report, from the Policy Exchange think tank, features imaginative ideas to improve detection rates, shake the troops out of complacency and stop the madness — and mend the broken relationship between the police and the law-abiding public.

By this time next week, Britain will have a new prime minister. Such a sensible, forward-thinking report should be at the top of their reading list.

Taken for fuels

From exorbitant parking fees to sky-high road taxes, it’s no wonder motorists feel like cash cows.

Now car owners are victims of another racket. And the expression “robbery on the highway” has rarely seemed more appropriate.

An investigation by Mail has found that unscrupulous fuel giants cashed in on the Bank Holiday in August by driving pump prices up, while failing to fully pass on the drop in gasoline prices after it exploded due to the war in Ukraine.

Refueling a family car costs £22 more at some petrol stations. But what choice are already squeezed motorists? Either refuel – or sit, without fuel, on the side of the road.

By promising to approve more permits for companies to drill for North Sea oil if she becomes prime minister, Liz Truss would ease the burden – although it will take some time.

Until then, ministers must demand that gas station operators stop scamming. After all, motorists are voters, not purses on wheels.

moaning Meghan

With every narcissistic utterance to American lifestyle magazine The Cut, Meghan Markle shows an abysmal level of hypocrisy and arrogance.

If she and Prince Harry are so obsessed with their privacy, why would they pass their secrets—including more royal family barbs—to a journalist at their California mansion?

If she believes so deeply in the virtue of forgiveness, why isn’t there a score too small for her to settle – imagined or not?

And her boast that her marriage to a white prince sparked celebrations similar to the end of apartheid in South Africa is both delusional and disrespectful.

It’s true that the antics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will please their bosses on Netflix and Spotify. But millions of others find it increasingly difficult to endure the self-obsessed couple who take advantage of the name of the monarchy they relentlessly slander.

Being a political and personal black hole, it’s easy to see why the knives are out for Sir Keir Starmer. It’s no secret that Andy Burnham, the ambitious mayor of Greater Manchester, wants to replace the Labor leader, who has angered unions by not explicitly supporting strikes that cripple the country. In contrast, Burnham is suing the hard left, saying he would love to join them on the picket line. This is the real ugly face of Labour. Putting the interests of their union payers above those of the long-suffering public.